Wright State volleyball: Pitt too strong, but Raiders beat Ohio State, Ohio U. in own tourney

The Raiders have beaten Top-25 teams before, knocking off No. 20 Miami just last season. But the Panthers have national player of the year Olivia Babcock and showed why they’ve made a habit of reaching NCAA Final Fours (four in a row and counting).

“Our team fought really hard and gave ourselves a chance at the end of that first set, and we capitalized on it. We were riding that high of emotion,” fourth-year coach Travers Green said.

“But those matches are hard because you want to give yourself chances to ‘steal’ another set or even get a win, and it doesn’t always go your way. You’re frustrated a little bit. That’s what sports is — you always want more.”

Though the Raiders dropped the next three sets, 25-18, 25-22, 25-11, they managed to accomplish everything else they set out to do in the Tru by Hilton Beavercreek Invitational.

Playing at the Nutter Center for the first time since 1991, they prevailed against Ohio State in a five-set thriller, 25-22, 25-27, 33-31, 21-25, 15-11, before 1,858 fans Saturday. That turnout topped the old program attendance record of 1,096 for the second time in two nights.

They closed out the event Sunday afternoon with a no-muss, no-fuss victory over Ohio U., 25-13, 25-16, 25-17.

“It was really fun,” said setter Lauren Yacobucci, who led the nation in assists last season and had 43 of the Raiders’ 47 dishes against Pitt, 55 against Ohio State and a game-high 25 against OU.

“We got to play in the Nutter Center, which was a blessing. We had a lot of fans supporting us. We fought really hard against Pitt. I don’t think we played our best game. That could have been closer, and we could have even won. We have some unfinished business there.”

The win over the Buckeyes was one to savor — especially the marathon third set.

“There’s just something about this group that never quits in those moments,” Green said.

“When you go back and forth — there were three or four lead changes late in that set alone — you just have to keep playing. That entire match was just a battle,” Green said.

The Raiders (5-3) have beaten the Buckeyes (2-4) twice in two years after losing the first seven meetings.

“Our team knows the importance of doing that in this state. We were really confident in our ability to compete with them,” Green said.

“Everyone is aware of the Ohio State brand. Obviously, there’s a huge gap in resources. But at the end of the day, it’s just a game of volleyball, and I’m really proud of our group for working hard to get that win.”

Star outside hitter Mya Ayro had 25 kills against OSU. She also had a team-best 17 against Pitt, while Babcock had a game-high 20.

Ayro had another 14 against OU to lead all players.

“As soon as we found out we’d be playing Pitt at the Nutter Center, all we were thinking about was playing in a big arena and having a big crowd,” Ayro said.

“Starting our season off with some strong teams, it’s been all fun.”

Green has been bolstering the schedule of late. The Raiders played at No. 1 Nebraska last week.

In the last two seasons, they’re 6-2 against major-conference teams (counting the Big East).

“When you schedule, you never know how your group is going to be and whether you can handle it. But we’re sitting in a really good spot right now,” he said.

“We’re playing some really good volleyball, and it has a lot to do with the challenges we’re facing and how that’s pushing us to be the best we possibly can be. That’s what you want in the nonconference.”