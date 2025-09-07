Wright State volleyball: Raiders split at Nebraska event, host No. 9 Pittsburgh next 

At least that was the case once they got over those starstruck feelings and pinch-me moments while taking the court at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

“We had a little bit of ‘fan girl’ leading into it, playing against some of them because they’re all very popular on social media,” fourth-year Raiders coach Travers Green said.

“Nebraska volleyball is so well known and has such a following. Our players — they follow them as well. There was a lot of that going on. It’s a cool experience and you need to enjoy it. But I told them, ‘We belong here and we need to focus on the task at hand.’”

The Raiders fell in three sets, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20, before 8,731 fans Friday night. But they had a 13-12 edge in the third set and had 30 kills in the match (the Cornhuskers had 41) with junior Mya Ayro leading all players with 14.

They followed that with a 3-2 win over California of the ACC, rallying from a 2-0 hole Saturday afternoon.

That should generate a we-belong-here vibe going into the biggest home match in program history against Pittsburgh, which has reached the last four NCAA Final Fours and was ranked No. 9 in the Sept. 1 AVCA national poll.

The Panthers have the reigning national player of the year in 6-4 senior Olivia Babcock. And, like the Raiders, they’re 3-2 overall with losses at Nebraska and against No. 16 Florida and wins over No. 7 Arizona State and No. 25 TCU.

The teams meet at 6 p.m. Friday in the Tru by Hilton Beavercreek Invitational at the Nutter Center.

Wright State also faces Ohio State at 5 p.m. Saturday and Ohio U. at 2 p.m. Sunday.

“We’re hoping to have a good crowd. To be able to play in the Nutter Center is an awesome opportunity. We’re going for the attendance record,” Green said.

They may top the all-time high of 1,096 more than once.

“I think our experience this past weekend, playing Nebraska, has prepared us for an environment against a team like that,” Green said.

“I’m really excited for it — not just the Pitt match, but all the matches we have this weekend. We get the chance to showcase our team and university on a bigger stage.”