Wright State volleyball: Yacobucci keeps Raiders rolling with assists, leadership

“Talking about it as a team, it’s a tough topic because we knew we could have done a lot better than we did. Our motto this year has been ‘No regrets,’” star setter Lauren Yacobucci said.

“We had some ups and downs in our season, but going into the Horizon League tournament, we knew for our team, ourselves and our seniors, we were going into it with no regrets. We were not going to regret how we played or how much fun we’ve had.”

Though the Raiders (21-10) were pressed more than in recent seasons, they rolled through the HL tourney without dropping a set and earned an NCAA first-round match against Purdue (24-6) at 7 p.m. Thursday in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Though they’ve won just one set in their four previous NCAA trips since 2019, they believe they have the pieces to put together a better showing.

Topping the list of strengths is Yacobucci, who became the program’s third HL Setter of the Year in a five-year span last season.

Lainey Stephenson won it twice in 2020 and ’22, and Katie Meyer earned the honor in 2023.

The 5-10 junior from Avon Lake, Ohio, was easily the league leader in assists last season at 11.9 per set.

Her average dropped to 10.6 this year, mostly because of injuries on the front line. She still was named first-team all-league.

“I have big shoes to fill. It’s great to carry on the legacy of having a team with good setters,” Yacobucci said.

The Raiders have the premier hitter in the league in junior Mya Ayro, who is second in the HL in kills per set at 4.0.

Sophomore Katie Sowko is sixth in the league at 3.3.

Grad student Taylor Bransfield is sixth in hitting percentage at .291, and junior Reilly Zegunis is 10th at .265

“We have a lot of talent on our team, and I feel like there’s nowhere I can’t go, which is a blessing for a setter. Everyone’s capable of doing some crazy things with the ball,” Yacobucci said.

But every point usually requires three hits: a dig, a set and a kill. And Yacobucci doesn’t wait around for her primary role.

“She’s grown in a lot of areas. Her block has gotten better and her defense. She’s impacting the game other than her ability to set,” coach Travers Green said.

“She’s been a leader for our team. I’ve been really pleased with how she’s done in building rapport with our attackers.”

She’ll be one of the players keeping that no-regrets motto alive going into the giant-slaying mission at Purdue.

“We’re going out there to play the best game of volleyball we can — and enjoying it, because that’s what matters,’ she said.

They’ve had some confidence-builders along the way, beating Ohio State and Cal this year and 20th-ranked Miami (Fla.), Butler and Xavier last season.

“Our team carries ourselves a little higher when we play these teams, and we’ll play up to their level,” she said.