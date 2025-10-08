Wright State women’s basketball: Hoffman looking for more scoring punch from returnees  

But the Wright State women’s basketball coach has gotten to skip some steps this preseason, at last compared to her first four years.

“We’re feeling the effects of having nine returners. We’re able to get through things a lot faster,” she said.

“The players are holding each other accountable — that’s been a first since we’ve been here of players holding each other to expectations. That in itself can really affect winning and losing.”

The Raiders, who open the season Nov. 3 at Butler, went 10-22 last year but finished 8-8 and won a Horizon League tourney game for the third straight year.

Claire Henson, a senior forward, was the second-leading scorer (9.8) and rebounder (5.6). She had a 22-point, nine-rebound effort in a win over Tennessee State and scored in double figures 14 other times.

The Raiders, though, lost three of their top four scorers and will need some of their role players from last year to emerge.

“It’s time for some of the young ones to rise to the occasion. It’s time for Ellie Magestro-Kennedy to seize some of the spotlight. It’s time for Rylee Sagester, Abbie Riddle, Olivia Brown and Lauren Scott to do that, too,” Hoffman said.

“Some of those young ones — those redshirt juniors — it’s time for them. They’ve had a great offseason, and you can tell their itching for their time. (Getting team-wide production) is an area we absolutely have to improve on.”

WOMEN’S SOCCER: The Raiders’ dogged defense has gotten them through their first five Horizon League matches without a loss.

They’ve given up just four goals and are 3-0-2, trailing only perennial champ Milwaukee (5-0) and Northern Kentucky (4-1) in the standings.

They’ve allowed just 19 goals while going 6-5-2 overall. Take away a 7-2 road loss to 22nd-ranked Louisville, and they’d be allowing just one goal per game.

Fifth-year player Kiera Sarka has been the primary goal-keeper, but freshman Leigha Lauer made three starts while Sarka was out with an injury and allowed only two goals.

The newcomer also has appeared in three other games.

“We really wanted to get into a position where, if one person gets hurt or isn’t playing well, we can rely on someone else. Playing Leigha and giving her those minutes did that,” fifth-year coach Travis Sobers said.

The Raiders, who had three straight 1-0 wins in September, have five matches left, three on the road. The regular-season finale is at home against Northern Kentucky at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Since joining the league in 1994, they’ve had just three top-two finishes, sharing the crown with Butler in 1999 and coming in second in 2009 and ’13.

MEN’S GOLF: The season doesn’t heat up until the spring, but the Raiders have had three straight top-four finishes so far in the fall.

Junior Timmy Hollenbeck shot a 7-under 65 in the Virtues Intercollegiate last month, and senior Shane Ochs has the best individual showing, going 66-67-68 for a tie for third at Ball State’s event.