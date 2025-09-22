Wright State women’s basketball: Hoffman relishes having slew of familiar faces

Plugging holes from the transfer portal, the Wright State women’s basketball coach had major rebuilding jobs after each of her first few years — bringing in 13 new players, then seven, then nine.

Going into last season, though, she decided to pursue freshmen and younger transfers, and she’s feeling rejuvenated going into her fifth year with a veteran squad — nine players who know her system well enough to teach it to others.

“It feels normal. We have the right players here, the right culture. It’s how it felt in year five at Cedarville,” said Hoffman, who went 106-38 with three conference titles with the Yellow Jackets.

“It felt like I was trying to fit a bunch of unknown puzzle pieces together. This year, I feel like we knew what puzzle pieces we were missing and what we had. We were able to go out and find those perfect fits.”

Amaya Staton, one of those short-term fixes, has graduated after averaging a Horizon League-best 9.6 rebounds. But 5-10 senior Claire Henson, who was second on the team in scoring (9.8 average) and rebounding (5.6), appears ready to lead the charge.

The Raiders have six other returnees who averaged at least 3.1 points and 18 minutes of action last season.

“We’re thankful Claire has returned for a final season. She definitely had opportunities to go elsewhere, but she chose to stay,” Hoffman said.

“She’s had to make plays when it mattered. She’s had to win games for us. She had the ball in her hands a lot last year in those (crunch-time) situations. She’ll continue to do that for us.”

The Raiders brought in two transfers who could have an immediate impact.

Credit: Joseph R. Craven Credit: Joseph R. Craven

Breezie Williams, a 5-5 senior from Canton, was Bryant’s second-leading scorer last year with a 9.6 average and started at New Hampshire for two years before that.

Grace Okih (pronounced Oh-kee), a 6-2 junior from Jacksonville College, was dominant in the junior college ranks, averaging 10.4 points and 11.9 rebounds.

“Breezie is awesome. We’re really excited about her potential to be a scorer, but also a playmaker. She’s really comfortable with the ball and a fluid point guard,” Hoffman said.

“Grace is similar to Amaya — double-double potential. She has a lot of upside.”

The Raiders, who started 2-14 last year but finished 8-8, start practice Monday and open at Butler on Nov. 3.

Their first home game is Nov. 12 against Wilberforce. They have a game at Kentucky and a rare holiday tourney, playing in Florida Atlantic’s Thanksgiving Classic in Boca Raton, Fla.

“We’re not going to win any points for strength of schedule, but I do think — for a crew that’s ready to find their confidence and stand in the spotlight and make plays — this is the type of schedule we needed to build,” the coach said.

Though Boca Raton in late November sounds enticing, it was a sacrifice for Hoffman, who has three children, ages 10, 8 and 6.

“We haven’t done a Thanksgiving trip before. Normally, I try to be home with my family. But this was a good opportunity. The players were all for it, and they were asking for one,” she said.

Wright State

Women’s basketball roster

Player Cl. Ht. Pos. ppg.*

Claire Henson Sr. 5-11 F 9.8

Lauren Scott Sr. 5-8 G 7.5

Rylee Sagester So. 5-7 G 4.8

Chloe Chard Peloquin Jr. 6-3 F 4.5

Ellie Magestro-Kennedy So. 5-9 G 4.3

Olivia Brown Jr. 5-7 G 3.1

Abbie Riddle So. 5-10 G 3.1

Florrie Cotterill So. 6-2 F 1.3

Breezie Williams Sr. 5-5 G 9.6^

Grace Okih Jr. 6-2 F 10.4”

Elaina Rager Fr. 5-9 G N/A

Maja Dilen Fr. 5-11 G N/A

Makenzie Drout Jr. 5-9 G N/A’

*Last season averages

^At Bryant

“At Jacksonville CC

‘Redshirted last season