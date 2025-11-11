Wright State women’s basketball: Raiders going into home opener with momentum

That was the case when the speedy 5-5 senior from Canton diced up Tennessee State on the road Friday with 27 points in an 85-80 win Friday.

A three-year starter at American East Conference schools (Bryant and New Hampshire), she went 11 of 20 from the field, including 3 of 5 on 3-pointers.

“She’s a little spitfire. She’s one of the quickest guards I’ve ever coached. She has great hands, is super fast and is really quick-triggered when it comes to being able to have a burst with the ball in her hands,” fifth-year coach Kari Hoffman said.

“She’s just a true point guard. She can break a press by herself and can get in the paint and make plays for her teammates. She knows where everybody is at all times. But then she can do what she did Friday and truly win a game for us.”

The breakout performance came after getting blanked in a loss at Butler — zero points on 0-for-7 shooting.

“She couldn’t get downhill real easy. And they were really long and athletic in cluttering the floor,” Hoffman said.

“She could get downhill (Friday), and she did that relentlessly. That opened up her jumper. And she was kind of in the zone. She has that shooting capability, but that was a whole ‘nother level for her.”

The Raiders (1-1) host Wilberforce at 7 p.m. Wednesday in their home opener, followed by two more games at the Nutter Center against Evansville and Bellarmine.

Chloe Chard Peloquin, a 6-3 senior who transferred from Canisius before last season, had a double-double against Butler with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

“This is her fourth year in college, and she’s done her time. She’s ready to shine, and she’s thriving,” Hoffman said.

“She’s comfortable. She’s confident. She’s able to stretch the floor by using the 3-ball, and that’s helped her out of ton — and she’s gotten stronger. She’s way more sturdy than she was last year. And that’s truly helping us on the defense end.”

The Raiders had only six non-league D-I wins the last four years, but they seem to have the punch to rack up plenty more this season.

“I like their attitudes. I like their chemistry,” Hoffman said of her players.

“They’re a really fun group to be around.”