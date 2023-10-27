Wright State women’s basketball: Raiders hoping not to be one-dimensional team again

FAIRBORN — Wright State women’s basketball games last season almost always turned into 3-point-fests, which isn’t surprising since their coach racked up more 3′s than any player in Cedarville University history.

The Raiders made a hefty 10.1 per game. Only Florida Gulf Coast had a higher average at 11.5.

The Raiders set program records by going 323 of 888 for the season — by far the highest totals in the Horizon League.

They had 30 or more attempts in a game nine times, twice hoisting an all-time high of 42. And their 18 threes against Cleveland State also were a program record.

But you can live by the 3 or die by the 3, and the Raiders mostly died.

They went 8-24 overall, needing a late push of six wins in their final 11 games to surpass their previous year’s paltry victory total.

That’s why the Raiders, who host Tiffin in an exhibition at 8 p.m. Wednesday, might not be so quick to let it fly this season.

Asked if she plans to hit foes with more 3-point barrages, third-year coach Kari Hoffman replied, “I think that’s yet to be seen.”

The Raiders lost their three leading 3-point producers from last year, all of whom finished in the top 11 in the HL in 3′s per game: Bryce Nixon (2.3), Emily Chapman (1.7) and Isabelle Bolender (1.6).

Kacee Baumhower (1.2) had the most among the returnees.

“This group is doing a really good job of taking the RIGHT 3′s and not just being solely relying on them,” Hoffman said.

“I think it’s a better way to play the game. You hope you can score inside, and then, if they take that away, score outside.”

Hoffman believes she’ll finally have some balance this season after bringing in seven new players, including four transfers: Julia Hoefling (Loyola Chicago), Layne Farrell (Akron), Jada Tate (Tiffin) and Alexis Hutchison (Malone).

They were 349th in the country in rebounding margin last season, getting walloped on the boards by 14.5 per game. Only Hartford, at minus-15.4, was worse.

“We’re playing more complementary basketball, being able to score inside and outside,” said Hoffman, whose team opens the season at Southern Indiana on Nov. 6.

“The way these guys are showing up ready to compete and getting after it, I’m excited to see them do that against somebody else and not ourselves.”

Returnees Catalina Ion, a 6-foot sophomore, and Rachel Loobie, a 6-1 senior, are battling two fifth-year players, the 5-11 Tate and 6-1 Hoefling, for starting spots inside.

“We have four very hungry posts down there,” Hoffman said.

“Cat and Rachel are doing a much better job. And Jada and Juilia are adding a lot of playing experience and real true post moves and just a presence inside on the defensive end. That, hopefully, will help us out a ton.”

Hoefling recorded 54 blocks one season, and Tate once averaged 8.0 rebounds.

“We talk about finishing plays the right way every single day — not letting them get away with much,” said Hoffman, who will stop practice and have players run sprints if they give up an offensive rebound.

“We’re making sure they’re accountable for it. We want them to feel it — because they’re going to feel it in a game even worse.”