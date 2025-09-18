Wright State women’s soccer: Raiders overcome rough start, ready for HL play

Sports
By Doug Harris – Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
When Wright State women’s soccer coach Travis Sobers found out he’d lost All-Horizon League midfielder Elise Canter and stalwart Macey Moore for the season, he did what anyone would be inclined to do in that situation.

He moped.

For a minute, anyway.

“At first, you curl up in a ball in a corner and deal with your feelings. Those are two big-time kids for us,” he said of the duo, who both had complications from ACL surgery last year.

“Then, you realize we’ve recruited well enough — not to replace them, because we can’t, but to win in a different way.”

The Raiders started 1-5 but have posted back-to-back shutout wins and will take that momentum into their league opener Thursday at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Kiera Sarka, a fifth-year player, has started most of the season at goal-keeper. But when she had to miss time with an injury, freshman Leigha Lauer stepped in.

In her three starts, the Raiders gave up just two goals.

“Kiera has been here a long time, and she’s been a starter for us for a while. But it’s nice to know we’re comfortable and confident that if Leigha plays, she’s going to get the job done for us,” Sobers said.

Wright State University freshman goalkeeper Leigha Lauer kicks the ball during their match on Sept. 11 at Central Michigan University. SYDNEY KLINE / WRIGHT STATE ATHLETICS

Credit: Sydney Kline

icon to expand image

Credit: Sydney Kline

Defense is usually a strength for the Raiders — they posted three straight shutouts last season — and they have experience at the back end again.

One of the anchors is Kaylee Pham, a senior from Springboro. She’s a two-year starter and former HL all-freshman team pick.

“We have kids who have played a lot of minutes. Bringing Kaylee back — she was hurt at the start of the season, and now she’s growing into form — gives us a strong core back there,” Sobers said.

Some of the early-season woes stemmed from the fifth-year coach doing a little tinkering. He flipped between 3-5-2 and 4-3-3 formations, wanting to be proficient at both.

Though the results weren’t great, he said: “I believe, coming into the conference, we’ll be able to switch back and forth depending on what the game asks for.”

The Raiders went 5-10-2 last year and missed the six-team HL tourney for the first time since 2021.

They were picked to finish in a tie for fifth in the preseason poll. The favorite — no surprise — is Milwaukee.

The Panthers have won nine of the last 10 regular-season titles and the last seven tourney crowns. They have an 89-3-10 league record since 2015.

“Until someone beats them, they’re the queens of the conference. They’ve won so many times. Everyone is looking up to them,” Sobers said.

“But from 2 to 9, it can be anyone. It’s who shows up, who performs well and who gets the results.”

