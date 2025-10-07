Wright State’s Sargent building culture, helping players find answers beyond basketball

But he probably can’t expect much sympathy from colleagues in the mid-major ranks. They’re all busy bailing water, too.

Tulane coach Ron Hunter talked in an ESPN.com story about how he was at a summer AAU event and ran into a high-major coach, who complimented the Dayton native for the impact his players are having after transferring to the next level.

Hunter’s reaction was, “Huh?” He said he didn’t know whether to say thank you or get upset.

Sargent still bristles at the idea of being a feeder system for high-majors and top non-major programs. But he’s not in denial, either.

“For our staff, the biggest thing is not being a victim to it. I’m passionate about leading Wright State in this new era and finding solutions for our people — because I love our community and fan base. I really want to lead this thing well,” he said.

“Even the term ‘student-athlete’ — as that quickly approaches ‘professional’ — how can you keep from getting bitter, jaded and disgruntled by it? You just keep the main thing that we love our players well and we’re honest with them and their parents. We do things on the up-and-up with integrity, and when you do that, I believe you can rest your head at night.”

The Raiders aren’t the only Horizon League team that took a gigantic hit.

Regular-season and tourney champ Robert Morris lost its entire starting five, including two all-league picks in Kam Woods (N.C. State) and Amarion Dickerson (Southern Cal), the defensive player of the year.

Youngstown State, which made the tourney title game, lost eight players, including 7-5 center Gabe Dynes (Southern Cal).

Purdue Fort Wayne has to replace the league’s leading scorer in Jalen Jackson (Butler). And Milwaukee waved good-bye to the top rebounder in Jamichael Stillwell (Central Florida).

The constant defections have posed a multitude of problems, but Sargent believes coaches can still create winning cultures in their programs.

“How you get players in the door has never been more important. I think you have to double down on character and why these guys are coming,” Sargent said.

Credit: Joseph R. Craven Credit: Joseph R. Craven

“Financials matter, and the conversations (show) that it really is free agency to a certain degree. But you have to make sure you align the character of your retention (players staying) with the guys you’re bringing in. That’s complicated. But for me, I wanted to make sure we had great moral compasses.”

The staff plucked four transfers from the portal: TJ Burch (Ball State), Bryan Etumnu (Merrimack), Dominic Pangonis (Stephen F. Austin) and Sam Alamutu (Vermont).

“We’re still forming our identity as a team. But I have a number of guys whose identity is rooted in far bigger things than who they are as basketball players. We want to win. We want to strive and have full days, but in the grand scheme of things, there are way bigger things at play,” Sargent said.

“That’s never been more true in society with what young people are dealing with today — with mental health and pressure. The peer-to-peer influence of our players, one to another, is special. They’re helping each other be better men and make better decisions in areas where they struggle. And I think it’ll help us be a better team.”

Colleges campuses have been ground zero for what seems to be a national spiritual awakening.

Ohio State football players, including stars Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles, held a Christian outreach at the school last year called “Invitation to Jesus.” About 2,000 students showed up, with many getting baptized, and the movement has continued into this year.

Other football powers around the country are holding similar events.

“In this generation — you see it all through social media, you see it in gun violence — it’s very evident to everybody that’s there’s a big difference between good and evil. The questions I’m getting from our players is that they’re really seeking after authentic truth,” Sargent said.

“If you peel that back, you can’t help but get to a spiritual conversation: ‘Ok, where is right and wrong? Is it really we who get to decide right and wrong? Is it just a preference or is there REAL right and wrong?’ My answer would be there absolutely is.”

The assassination of 31-year-old Charlie Kirk, who created a massive following by visiting campuses and holding open-mic events to help students think through current issues, also seems to have sparked some major soul-searching.

More than 200,000 people attended his Celebration of Life ceremony.

“Young people are craving truth because, for a number of years now, society is just kind of feeding them lies. As young people, we’ve all been there, and you try to walk that walk, and then that eventually leads to this place where you’re exhausted, you’re tired, you’re lonely, you’re anxious,” Sargent said.

“There’s got to be more to life than just trying to strive and be great — and there actually IS more. And when I say identity, these guys want to know about Christ. They want to have a conversation about, ‘Why do I struggle here?’ And when you get a locker room full of men who can wrestle with those questions, real change can happen.”

Sargent is bold about his Christianity, and so was his predecessor, Scott Nagy.

Faith has been a part of the program for the last 10 years, but Sargent said he senses an urgency within the team these days.

He realizes he’s paid to win games, not souls. But his overarching mission is to prepare players to have productive lives, which he believes requires a spiritual component.

“I’ve never been more aware of what winning does for a program and how desperately I want to get back to that, but more than that, I really want to love our players and lead them well,” he said.

“I don’t think leadership has ever been more important for young people than it is today.”