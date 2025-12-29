Wright State’s Sargent: ‘These guys can do everything they dreamed of doing this year’

But while that’s still hard, he’s been surprised at his ability to make those tough calls — and he credits the culture in the program for helping.

“I don’t feel ever as a coach — and I think this is rare — any guilt or that inner battle between player and coach if they’re not playing. They’re just always willing (to be unselfish). That’s a big part of it,” he said.

The Raiders are diving back into Horizon League play, and they have at least two things working in their favor: They probably are the deepest team, and there may not be a more unified group in the conference.

“I love these guys. I love spending time with them. We had them over at the house (Dec. 21) for Christmas, and I think they love being around each other,” Sargent said.

“It’s wildly refreshing for me and so much of what I dreamed of when I wanted to be a coach. Creating that environment in the locker room — and to be able to do it in this era — I’m very proud of our staff.”

Third-year sophomore Solomon Callaghan also senses a different vibe within the tram.

“Typically on a team, when a lot of people get to play, you might start to separate a little bit. Everybody wants to guard their lot of minutes, guard their playing time. But it’s not like that at all,” he said.

“We’re a super-connected team (with) really good chemistry. I’ve been on teams before where you can kind of sabotage things when it gets like that. Everybody just wants to hold on to theirs. But we’re very unselfish in that way.”

The Raiders, 6-7 overall and 1-1 in the league, host Oakland (6-7, 2-0) at 7 p.m. Monday in the first of 18 league games over the next two months.

The HL — ranked 19th out of 31 conference in the NET standings, four spots ahead of the MAC — doesn’t have a runaway favorite.

Milwaukee, picked first in the preseason poll, is just 6-6 overall, 2-0 in the HL.

Robert Morris (10-4, 2-1), Northern Kentucky (9-5, 1-2) and Purdue Fort Wayne (8-6, 2-1) had the best non-league seasons with PFW knocking off Notre Dame.

“I feel great because, metrically, we’re right at the top of our league defensively. And history would tell you that’s where you need to be to compete for a league title. I also know we’re not even close to where we can be,” Sargent said.

“These guys can do everything they dreamed of doing here — and this year. Not down the road. They can get it done right now.”

The Raiders are giving up the fewest points in the league at 67.9. They were eighth last season at 77.7 while going 8-12 and finishing eighth.

They’ve also made a staggering jump in defensive efficiency, ranking 140th (out of 365 teams) while giving up 1.025 points per possession.

They were 330th last season (1.102) and 341st in 2023-24 (1.108).

“We can be incredibly disruptive defensively. We need to continue to finetune that with great discipline,” Sargent said.

He makes a valid point about great defense leading to lofty league finishes.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Cleveland State, Robert Morris and Milwaukee finished 1-2-3 in scoring defense last season. RM won the regular-season and tourney crowns, while CSU and Milwaukee finished tied for second.

In 2023-24, Oakland won the regular-season and tourney titles while finishing fifth in points allowed. But Green Bay was first in scoring defense and finished tied for third, and Youngstown State was second and finished second.

In 2022-23, Northern Kentucky was first in points allowed at a scant 63.5 and won the tourney title.

“Obviously, offensively, we’re just a little hot and cold with our nerve. We missed 12 free throws (against Eastern Michigan) after we had a few games where we were making them. Just that consistency, we need to find that,” Sargent said.

“But I knew with this team there would be some of that. As long as we continue, with great maturity, to understand the defensive end and how that identity is going to win you games, I’m good with the offense being a little hot and cold.”

Next game

Who: Oakland at Wright State

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM