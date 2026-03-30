Wright State basketball: Raiders’ top two scorers plan to enter transfer portal

While Cooper and Burch are leaving, Pickett will return
From left to right, Wright State's Michael Cooper, TJ Burch and Kellen Pickett react to a selection during a Selection Sunday watch party on Sunday, March 15 at the university's Student Union in Fairborn. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

From left to right, Wright State's Michael Cooper, TJ Burch and Kellen Pickett react to a selection during a Selection Sunday watch party on Sunday, March 15 at the university's Student Union in Fairborn. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
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The two leading scorers on the 2025-26 roster for the Wright State Raiders plan to enter the transfer portal, according to reports Monday, but another key player announced he will return for the 2026-27 season.

Freshman guard Michael Cooper, who led Wright State with 13.4 points per game, will enter the portal, according to Jeff Goodman, of the Field of 68. Cooper made the Horizon League all-freshman team.

Sophomore guard TJ Burch, who ranked second on the team with 12.4 points per game, will also enter the portal, according to Tobias Bass, of The Athletic.

Burch played one season at Wright State after starting his career at Ball State. He won the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year awards and was named to the all-league first team.

Freshman forward Kellen Pickett told the Field of 68 he will return to Wright State for his sophomore season. He averaged 8.5 points per game and made the all-freshman team.

The transfer portal officially opens April 7, though athletes can declare their intention to enter before then.

Cooper, Burch and Pickett helped lead Wright State to a 23-12 season. The Raiders won the Horizon League tournament for the first time since 2022. They lost 82-73 to Virginia in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

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