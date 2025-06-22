WSU women’s bowlers honored for academics as well as achievements in sport

“We love smart bowlers, and we have a lot of them,” Raiders coach Jeff Fleck said. “As coaches, we love teaching the game and they just love the information we share with them, and they pick it up quickly. In a game like bowling, where so much of it is about the mental game, you can win with knowledge.”

The Raiders won the Mercyhurst Invitational and finished second in the Columbia 300 Saints Invite – exceeding their goal of a Top 5 finish in a full-field NCAA tournament. Wright State also exceeded its preseason goal of a Top 35 NCAA ranking, finishing the season at No. 21.

Academically, as a team, the Raiders finished the 2024-25 year with a 3.311 team GPA to be one of the 49 teams recognized for exceptional academic achievement among NTCA-affiliated NCAA bowling programs. To qualify for the All-Academic Scholar Team award, programs must have maintained a cumulative team GPA of 3.2 or higher during the academic year.

The NTCA All-Academic Team honors collegiate bowlers who have excelled in the classroom while competing at the highest levels of the sport. To be eligible, student-athletes must have maintained a minimum 3.4 GPA during the academic year. A total of 397 student-athletes were honored for their academic accomplishments this year – nine of them on the Raiders squad.

“We improved in the rankings as well as overall GPA this season,” Fleck said. “And I expect we’ll do the same next season.”

Elite company

The Wright State Bowling Elite Girls Summer Camp at Beaver-Vu Bowl is designed for high school bowlers with collegiate aspirations.

“It’s like AP classes in high school but for bowling,” Fleck said.

Competitive high school girls can learn what it takes to take it to the next level by covering topics such as the physical and mental game, advanced lane play and bowling ball arsenals. All participants will participate in a one-on-one arsenal analysis as well as one-on-one video analysis with members of the Wright State coaching staff.

Camp dates are July 24 and 31 with registration limited to 15 participants per session. To register or for additional information, visit www.raiderbowlingcamps.com.