Xavier defeats Cincinnati in wild Crosstown Shootout

Cincinnati never led but David DeJulius hit a 3-pointer to get the Bearcats within 76-73 in the final minute. With 11 seconds remaining he hit another 3-pointer, was fouled, and made the free throw for a tying four-point play.

Boum was fouled with one second left, made the first free throw and missed the second intentionally. Cincinnati was out of timeouts but called timeout anyway to stop the clock. Boum made both resulting technical free throws and Cincinnati was unsuccessful when inbounding the ball with .9 seconds remaining.