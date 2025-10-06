‘You can only laugh at this point’: Social media reacts to the Bengals loss to Detroit

The Cincinnati Bengals dropped its third straight game since Joe Burrow’s injury, falling to the Detroit Lions 37-24 on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium.
The Bengals fell to 2-3. They went 19 straight drives without reaching the end zone over the course of Jake Browning’s first three starts, including through three quarters against the Lions.
They ended the drought with touchdowns on three consecutive drives in the fourth quarter, but weren’t able to get closer than 11 points.
Here’s a sampling of the reaction to their loss on X (formerly Twitter):
You can make out stripes in some parts but there is a lot of blue here today. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/jNMK03AKOR— Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) October 5, 2025
Settling in for today’s matchup. Many I’ve talked to have hyped this game as a Super Bowl preview.— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) October 5, 2025
The folks in blue have not complied with today’s #StripeTheJungle mandate. pic.twitter.com/yzsc5oykZP
Fixed it for us 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/NqIut7Dt6J— Zuxily (@Zuxily) October 5, 2025
Starting to realize we have the Jake Browning of coaches. And the Jake Browning of GMs. And Jake Browning of owners.— Mark Chalifoux (@markchalifoux) October 5, 2025
They should retroactively give Joe Burrow multiple MVPs.
If Jake isn’t cut by tomorrow and Jameis signed we need to boycott the team #WhoDey #Bengals @zimwhodey @StripesAllDey @JUSTERIC__ pic.twitter.com/92Sld90bpY— Joe Burrow’s Burner (@JoeBurrowBurner) October 5, 2025
You can only laugh at this point pic.twitter.com/Czi6P1UiGq— Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) October 5, 2025
