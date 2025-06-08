Zahn, Coldwater dominate D3 OHSAA track meet

“Honestly, I’m still in shock,” she said of the feeling of winning four events. “I don’t even know. I think tomorrow it’s definitely gonna hit even more than today.”

The Cavaliers also scored in the 4x100 with Keller, freshmen Claire Bertke and Ava Smith and sophomore Brookelyn Sudhoff finishing fifth and the 4x8 where Kaiser, Alig and freshmen Ava Lefeld and Channing Lefeld finished fifth.

Alig was second in the 800 while Bertke was seventh in the 200, and Coldwater won the girls state track title for the fourth time — 29 years after they pulled off a three-peat from 1994-96 — and

“It’s absolutely exciting just being here especially with two freshmen and a junior,” Zahn said. “I’m so excited for them and to see what they do.”

Zahn also won the 200 and the long jump last year, but this time she set an OHSAA Division III record with a 23.04 in the 200 and did the same in the 400 with a time of 52.89.

Here are the other Division III champions from the area:

Girls 100: Anna Roessner of Fort Recovery

Girls 4x800: The team of Sophia Dirksen, Annie Hemmelgarn, Joanna Topp and Claire Bohman won for Minster while Fort Loramie finished fourth, and Coldwater was fifth.

Girls high jump: Elizabeth Waltz of Troy Christian won with a leap of 5-7.

Boys pole vault: Cade Shellhaas won for Ansonia by clearing 16-6, and Eli Thompson of Northeastern was fifth (15-2),

Boys 4x400: Marion Local team of Oliver Hueslman, Andrew Pohlman, Justin Knouff and Victor Hoelscher

Others to place in the top eight:

Girls 200: Roessner finished second

Girls 400: Roessner finished third

Girls 1600: Claire Bohman of Minster finished sixth

Girls 100 hurdles: Grace Moeller of Marion Local finished second, and Molly Brame of Minster finished sixth

Girls 300 hurdles: Moeller finished fourth, Karlee Buschur of St. Henry was sixth and Ariel Heitkamp of Fort Loramie was seventh

Girls 3200: Caroline Hamilton of Legacy Christian finished seventh

Boys 4x800: Cedarville finished fifth (Josh Duncan, Archer Holston, Will Mossing and Ryan Reed)

Girls discus: Faith Wooten finished fifth for Arcanum (131-7)

Boys high jump: Preston King finished third for Covington (6-8) and Landon Monnin finished eighth for Russia (6-4)

Boys shot put: Dominic Black finished eighth for Tri-Village (53-7.25)

Girls pole vault: London Reichert finished second for Ansonia (12-0), Ava Schmitmeyer finished fifth for Coldwater (11-8)

Girls long jump: Adalynn Hines was second for Tri-Village (17-2.5), and Olivia Creager was eighth for Ansonia (16-10.75)

Girls shot put: Wooten finished third (41-2)

Boys 100: Cole Kaiser of St. Henry was seconds and Victor Hoelscher of Marion Local was sixth

Boys 200: Kaiser was third and Hoelscher was fourth

Boys 3200: Bennett Lehman of Ansonia was third

Boys 110 hurdles: Carson Harrod of St. Henry was third, Cade Shellhaas of Ansonia was fifth Day’Lynn Garrett of Covington was seventh

Boys 300 hurdles: Heitkamp was third and Bradyn Long of Cedarville finished eighth