Things to do | Adventure Summit at Wright State, Eagles tribute at Victoria Theatre and more events across Dayton region 🎵

This celebration of outdoor culture, skill and experience happens Saturday in the Wright State University Student Union. The event also features more than 35 presentations, demonstrations, an outdoor adventure expo, clinics, competitions and more. Admission and parking are free.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

Black History Month Family Storytime : The Huber Heights Branch of the Dayton Metro Library celebrates the figures and significance of Black History Month with books, songs and activities.

Micro Drone Race at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force : Families, aviation fans and anyone curious about drones are invited this weekend to watch contestants navigate a challenging indoor course inside the Korean War Gallery. You can also explore interactive STEM experiences from the Engineers Club of Dayton and Sinclair Community College focused on flight and drone technology.

Swiftie Skate: Have fun skating to songs from Taylor Swift's vast catalog of pop tunes Friday at RiverScape MetroPark. The ice rink will close for the season Feb. 27 as well.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

Candlelight’s Valentine’s Day Special at Dayton Masonic Center : Enjoy a romantic experience Saturday aglow in an intimate, candlelit atmosphere. The 6:15 p.m. performance features traditional love songs and film themes such as “Moon River” and “My Heart Will Go On.” The 8:45 p.m. set list leans toward neo-soul favorites from artists such as Prince and Childish Gambino .

Classic Albums Live Performs Eagles: 'Hotel California' : Classic Albums Live presents The Eagles' iconic "Hotel California" Saturday at the Victoria Theatre. The album will be performed note for note, cut for cut, from the Grammy-winning "New Kid In Town" to deep cuts like "Wasted Time" and "Pretty Maids All In A Row."

Dayton Ballet presents 'Sleeping Beauty': This classic tale of fantasy and romance, heightened by Pyotr Tchaikovsky's gorgeous music, will be performed this weekend at the Schuster Center featuring choreography by Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland after Marius Petipa's original work.

😊 Top 3 for Free

Harley Gras 2026: New Model Masquerade : This Mardi Gras-themed celebration happening Saturday at Buckeye Harley-Davidson will offer free alcoholic drinks and crawfish boils. Guests can also enter a contest to win one of two new bikes. Those who RSVP will receive a free pin.

Wil Haygood to discuss new book about Vietnam War and Black struggle : Growing up in Columbus during the 1960s had a profound impact on author/historian Wil Haygood, a Miami University graduate and 2022 recipient of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize's Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award. He'll discuss his latest book, "The War Within a War: The Black Struggle in Vietnam and at Home," Wednesday at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts. This event is hosted by the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation in partnership with Dayton Metro Library and University of Dayton.

Dayton Metro Library hosts Toni Morrison celebration: The enduring legacy of Ohio native and Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison will be saluted in a yearlong, statewide celebration featuring signature events. Dayton Metro Library will present a screening of the 1998 film "Beloved," based on Morrison's Pulitzer Prize–winning novel, next Thursday. This screening is part of the Ohio Goes to the Movies — America 250 series.

The fourth annual After Dark: Swing the Night Away returned Feb. 14 to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

