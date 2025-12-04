Things to do | ‘Back to the Future’ at Schuster Center, holiday tree lightings and other events around Dayton region 🎭

Great Scott! It’s not your typical holiday fare but you’ll have a jolly good time watching the Broadway national tour of “Back to the Future: The Musical,” an entertaining spectacle of light, sound and scenic wizardry (the DeLorean flies!) providing a hearty dose of nostalgia for fans of the 1985 film.

As the 1950s come alive as a silly throwback to high school hell, this energetic production is comically led by the excellently expressive Lucas Hallauer as Marty McFly and delightful David Josefsberg as Doc Brown. The vocally strong Hallauer warmly taps into the familiar essence of Michael J. Fox and humorously conveys Marty’s cringeworthy Oedipal subplot (Zan Berube fully commits as Lorraine Baines). Josefsberg’s goofy charm recalls not only Christopher Lloyd but Michael Richards.

Standout performances are also delivered by suave showman Cartreze Tucker as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry (“Gotta Start Somewhere” is an Act 1 gospel knockout), intimidating Nathanial Hackmann as Biff Tannen, outstandingly insecure Mike Bindeman as George McFly and lovely Sophia Yacap as Jennifer Parker. Also, the intermission music ranging from Fats Domino to Tony Bennett is a treasure trove of timeless tunes and the cast’s rendition of “The Power of Love” is a crowd-pleaser.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

Fairborn Hometown Holiday Festival : Friday’s festivities include free activities for kids such as craft stations, a Santa letter writing station and an inflatable snow globe, which can be found at Santa’s Candy Cane Land at Main Street Commons, 103 W. Main St. Activities at a minimal cost include a giant slide, train rides, carousel rides and mechanical reindeer. Santa will have a special gift for each child at the Tree. Fairborn Civic Band will provide holiday tunes.

Good Grief Skate at RiverScape MetroPark : Fans of Peanuts will enjoy skating to the classic, jazz-themed music of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" Friday at RiverScape MetroPark Ice Rink, which opened for the season last weekend. The evening includes a fun variety of games.

'The Polar Express' at The NEON: The NEON's annual, budget-friendly Family Holiday Film Series kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. Tickets are free for kids 12 and under and only $2 for anyone else. Tickets are only available in-person starting 45 minutes before showtime.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

In The Christmas Mood With The Glenn Miller Orchestra : Enjoy over 18 musicians playing classics arranged and performed by the Glenn Miller Orchestra Friday at the Victoria Theatre. Holiday selections include "Home for the Holidays," "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer," "White Christmas," "Jingle Bells" and "I'll Be Home For Christmas " as well as timeless favorites such as "Chattanooga-Choo Choo," "Moonlight Serenade," "In The Mood" and "Pennsylvania 6-5000."

'Scrooge: The Musical' : Chris Beiser wonderfully stars as the titular miser whose meaningful transformation is a valuable lesson for all. Based on the 1970 film musical of the same name and Charles Dickens' 1843 novel "A Christmas Carol," this heartwarming La Comedia Dinner Theatre production features sunny tunes by Leslie Bricusse ("Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory").

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghost of Christmas Eve: This all-new production will include a special second set of hits and fan-favorites including a 25th anniversary salute to "Beethoven's Last Night." TSO blends rock and classical music with the spectacle of pyrotechnics and lasers. Two shows will take place Saturday at the Nutter Center.

😊 Top 3 for Free

Centerville Holiday Skylights : Sunday’s light show features 200 synchronized drones accented with festive imagery, animations and holiday scenes, all choreographed to seasonal music. Enjoy complimentary hot cocoa. Crumbl Cookies will provide 300 free cookies for kids to enjoy. The first 200 kids also will receive an LED holiday light stick.

Dayton Art Institute Art For All Days : Dayton Art Institute will offer free attendance for all guests Saturday and Sunday. If it's been a while since you've visited the museum, take advantage of this prime opportunity.

: Dayton Art Institute will offer free attendance for all guests Saturday and Sunday. If it’s been a while since you’ve visited the museum, take advantage of this prime opportunity. Kettering Mayor’s Tree Lighting Celebration: Enjoy holiday treats and drinks, caroling music performed by Kettering Children’s Choir and horse-drawn carriage rides Friday at Fraze Pavilion. Children may visit Santa and Mrs. Claus as well.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The McPherson Town Holiday Home Tour took place Nov. 28 and 29. This biennial event offered guided tours of seven historic homes and also raised money for Dayton’s McPherson Town Historic District.

