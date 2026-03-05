Things to do | Battle of the Bands finale, Japanese drumming and other events across Dayton region 🎵

It all comes down to Saturday night. The 2026 Dayton Battle of the Bands finale at The Brightside Music and Event Venture will feature six winning bands from the playoff rounds competing for the championship title from genres consisting of Americana/country/folk, hip-hop/rap, hard rock/metal/punk, pop/rock and funk/blues/jam.

“Our goal has always been to create a true launchpad for Dayton musicians,” said organizer Libby Ballengee, founder of Venus Child Productions, at the start of the competition in January. “Each week highlights a different musical style, which changes year to year based on who applies. It keeps the series fresh and helps audiences discover new local favorites.”

👪 Top Family Things to Do

Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Family Concert : Sunday’s concert at the Schuster Center is titled “Rhythms of Wonder — United By the Beat.” Expect an uplifting program spanning cultures and generations.

Sunday’s concert at the Schuster Center is titled “Rhythms of Wonder — United By the Beat.” Expect an uplifting program spanning cultures and generations. LEGO Club : The Huber Heights Branch of the Dayton Metro Library invites families to enjoy a Friday afternoon experience devoted to all things LEGO including movies, games and crafts.

The Huber Heights Branch of the Dayton Metro Library invites families to enjoy a Friday afternoon experience devoted to all things LEGO including movies, games and crafts. Old Town Trade Fair: Step back into the 18th and 19th centuries Saturday and Sunday at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center. Activities include broom making, basket weaving and spinning demonstrations along with vintage clothing, games, outdoor furniture and jewelry.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

An American Portrait: Gershwin, Barber & Beyond : The Poiesis Quartet will join the Dayton Philharmonic for a salute to American music Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center featuring George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” and Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings.” “The Poiesis Quartet are the winners of this year’s Banff International String Quartet Competition,” said Maestro Keitaro Harada. “The Dayton Philharmonic is the only professional orchestra on their calendar because we found them first. You will definitely not want to miss this concert.”

The Poiesis Quartet will join the Dayton Philharmonic for a salute to American music Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center featuring George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” and Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings.” “The Poiesis Quartet are the winners of this year’s Banff International String Quartet Competition,” said Maestro Keitaro Harada. “The Dayton Philharmonic is the only professional orchestra on their calendar because we found them first. You will definitely not want to miss this concert.” Drum Tao : This percussion extravaganza, happening Friday at the Victoria Theatre, features energetic drumming paying homage to traditional Japanese customs while infused with theatrical flair. This new tour, titled “The Best,” also incorporates a variety of traditional Japanese instruments including flutes and harps alongside the massive taiko drums.

This percussion extravaganza, happening Friday at the Victoria Theatre, features energetic drumming paying homage to traditional Japanese customs while infused with theatrical flair. This new tour, titled “The Best,” also incorporates a variety of traditional Japanese instruments including flutes and harps alongside the massive taiko drums. Scythian: Jump start your St. Patrick’s Day vibes by checking out this popular Celtic rock roots band returning to Dayton Friday at The Brightside Music and Event Venue.

😊 Top 3 for Free

Dayton Art Institute Art for All Day : Enjoy free admission to the Dayton Art Institute Saturday and Sunday. Art for All weekends serve the museum’s mission to ensure accessibility for the community.

Enjoy free admission to the Dayton Art Institute Saturday and Sunday. Art for All weekends serve the museum’s mission to ensure accessibility for the community. Dorothy Lane Market Coffee Crawl : All Dorothy Lane Market locations will showcase local coffee vendors Saturday offering samples to guests. The event will also include a 10 a.m. seminar and a tasting challenge offering guests the chance to win a prize.

: All Dorothy Lane Market locations will showcase local coffee vendors Saturday offering samples to guests. The event will also include a 10 a.m. seminar and a tasting challenge offering guests the chance to win a prize. ‘Let Ohio Women Vote’: In celebration of International Women’s Day, a free screening of the ThinkTV documentary “Let Ohio Women Vote” along with a panel discussion will take place Sunday at the Victoria Theatre. A discussion diving deeper into women’s suffrage and voting rights will follow the screening moderated by Marsha Bonhart and featuring a panel including Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss and Maureen O’Connor, retired Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court and former lieutenant governor.

***

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s outstanding presentation of “Black By Popular Demand” took place Feb. 28 and March 1 at the Victoria Theatre.

CONNECT WITH ME