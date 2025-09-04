Things to do | Beavercreek Popcorn Festival, Dayton Greek Festival and other great events across the region 🍿

⭐ Around Town: Beavercreek Popcorn Festival

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

It’s about to be on and poppin’ as Beavercreek’s Popcorn Festival entices all ages with popcorn in all varieties Saturday and Sunday. The festivities also include crafts, vendors, children’s games, food, live entertainment, a 5k run and a car show. This is one of the biggest annual events in Beavercreek so plan accordingly, pack your patience, wear your best walking shoes and enjoy the merriment.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

Dayton Greek Festival : Celebrate the culture and flavors of Greece this weekend at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Enjoy Greek cuisine, beer and wine as well as live entertainment and a chance to make authentic Greek food at various demonstrations.

: Celebrate the culture and flavors of Greece this weekend at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Enjoy Greek cuisine, beer and wine as well as live entertainment and a chance to make authentic Greek food at various demonstrations. Italian Fall Festa : Savor homemade Italian dishes this weekend in Kettering at this 48th annual affair saluting Italian culture and featuring live music.

: Savor homemade Italian dishes this weekend in Kettering at this 48th annual affair saluting Italian culture and featuring live music. Zion Community Festival: This annual festival happens Saturday featuring food, music, games, a petting zoo, pony rides, a hayride, scavenger hunt, face-painting and a Lego Build featuring Dayton Brick Shop. Hall of Fame juggler David Cain, magician Doug Nagel and Ranger Ric, a balloon-blowing clown, will entertain guests as well.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

Gem City R&B Kickback 4 : Grammy nominees Musiq Soulchild, Lyfe Jennings and Case will perform along with Dayton’s own Ebony Burks at this R&B concert Saturday at the Schuster Center.

Grammy nominees Musiq Soulchild, Lyfe Jennings and Case will perform along with Dayton’s own Ebony Burks at this R&B concert Saturday at the Schuster Center. Tom Segura, Mark Normand perform standup comedy : If you’re in the mood for some laughs, Dayton Live offers two options. Actor/comedian Tom Segura, who has five Netflix specials to his credit, will be at the Schuster Center Friday. Mark Normand, who has had two Comedy Central specials and was dubbed by Jerry Seinfeld as the “best young up and coming comic,” will be at the Victoria Theatre Saturday.

: If you’re in the mood for some laughs, Dayton Live offers two options. Actor/comedian Tom Segura, who has five Netflix specials to his credit, will be at the Schuster Center Friday. Mark Normand, who has had two Comedy Central specials and was dubbed by Jerry Seinfeld as the “best young up and coming comic,” will be at the Victoria Theatre Saturday. ‘The Roses’ at The NEON: Sometimes it’s nice to be reminded you’re in a relationship that’s far better than others. Case in point: “The Roses,” a funny update of 1989’s “The War of the Roses,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman as bickering Brits in marital hell. In addition to scene stealer Allison Janney as a cutthroat divorce lawyer, Andy Samberg and Kate McKinnon are a hoot as a couple managing to make a shooting range simultaneously hilarious and terrifying.

😊 Top 3 for Free

Dayton Home Expo : Explore opportunities for home improvement, remodeling and design projects this weekend at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

: Explore opportunities for home improvement, remodeling and design projects this weekend at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. Front Street’s 60th Anniversary Bash : The artists of Front Street are celebrating six decades of creativity and influence. Saturday’s party will have a ‘60s vibe and feature open studios, a beer garden, live entertainment, a food truck rally and a retro JELL-O salad competition.

: The artists of Front Street are celebrating six decades of creativity and influence. Saturday’s party will have a ‘60s vibe and feature open studios, a beer garden, live entertainment, a food truck rally and a retro JELL-O salad competition. Blues and Latin pop at Levitt Pavilion: Blues band Miller and The Other Sinners will perform Friday blending delta grit, Memphis soul, gospel spirit, and funky rhythm and blues. Grupo Fuego, a Latin band known for their energetic performances, will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month Saturday.

***

Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Nostalgia alert! Emmy-nominated actor/director Fred Savage (“The Wonder Years”) will attend a special screening of the 1989 children’s movie “Little Monsters” Sept. 18 at The NEON. In the film, Savage stars as Brian, an 11-year-old boy who befriends Maurice, a real-life “monster under the bed.” If all goes well, let’s hope The NEON considers bringing Savage back for a screening of “The Princess Bride.”

