Things to do | DAI’s Oktoberfest, Germantown Pretzel Festival and other events across the Dayton region 🍻

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Dayton Art Institute’s 54th Oktoberfest will take place this weekend offering a wide variety of foods, more than 50 different craft and international beers, a selection of domestic and international wines, a cocktail trailer, live music, family activities, nearly 50 artisans, and a steinholding competition.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

Germantown Pretzel Festival : The 45th annual festivities happening Saturday and Sunday at Veteran’s Memorial Park will include live music, local vendors, a variety of food, children’s games and rides and more.

: The 45th annual festivities happening Saturday and Sunday at Veteran’s Memorial Park will include live music, local vendors, a variety of food, children’s games and rides and more. Rocket Day! at National Museum of the United States Air Force : If you have a budding engineer or space enthusiast in your family, check out this free, STEM-friendly event happening Saturday featuring hands-on activities including opportunities to build and launch model rockets and also create and launch paper rockets. Rocket trivia and rarely seen artifacts are also a part of the fun.

: If you have a budding engineer or space enthusiast in your family, check out this free, STEM-friendly event happening Saturday featuring hands-on activities including opportunities to build and launch model rockets and also create and launch paper rockets. Rocket trivia and rarely seen artifacts are also a part of the fun. ‘The Sandlot’ at RiverScape MetroPark: The 1993 comedy “The Sandlot” will be shown Friday courtesy of the RiverScape Reels series. Enjoy cornhole, giant Connect 4 and Jenga before the movie starts. Families are also encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets or pillows.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

‘Fall in Love’ Date Night : Lost Creek Reserve in Troy is hosting a romantic evening for couples Friday complete with a corn maze and bonfire. Guests are able to bring their own food and alcoholic or nonalcoholic drinks. Registration is required.

Lost Creek Reserve in Troy is hosting a romantic evening for couples Friday complete with a corn maze and bonfire. Guests are able to bring their own food and alcoholic or nonalcoholic drinks. Registration is required. John Williams & Friends : If you’re a movie buff, you can’t miss Saturday’s Dayton Philharmonic concert spotlighting the music of legendary composer John Williams. The program includes “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Schindler’s List,” “Star Wars” and “Superman.”

If you’re a movie buff, you can’t miss Saturday’s Dayton Philharmonic concert spotlighting the music of legendary composer John Williams. The program includes “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Schindler’s List,” “Star Wars” and “Superman.” Lewisburg Haunted Cave: Get in the spirit of spooky season by visiting one of the world’s longest haunts housed inside an abandoned limestone mine.

😊 Top 3 for Free

Country Applefest : Lebanon’s arts and crafts festival takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Warren County Fairgrounds. Enjoy live music and more than 300 vendors.

: Lebanon’s arts and crafts festival takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Warren County Fairgrounds. Enjoy live music and more than 300 vendors. Dayton Art Book Fair : Support independent publishing, printmaking and creative culture at this inaugural event happening Saturday and Sunday at Home Ave DIY Skate Park. Expect more than 25 vendors offering zines, poetry, photography, art prints and more.

Support independent publishing, printmaking and creative culture at this inaugural event happening Saturday and Sunday at Home Ave DIY Skate Park. Expect more than 25 vendors offering zines, poetry, photography, art prints and more. Tipp City Mum Festival: The 66th annual festivities happening Saturday and Sunday at Tipp City Community Park features live music and dance, numerous vendors, a parade and more.

***

Halloween will be here before you know it so now is the time to pick your pumpkins. Check out our guide to various patches throughout the Dayton region.

CONNECT WITH ME