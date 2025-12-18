Things to do | Dayton Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker,’ winter solstice celebration and other events across the region ❄️

Credit: ron valle Credit: ron valle

Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland’s marvelous, Dayton-centric reimagining of “The Nutcracker” returns for a second year to amaze, delight and sparkle. The stunning athleticism of the company dancers, the charming energy of the young dancers in a variety of children’s roles, the striking musicality of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Ray Zupp’s outstanding art nouveau set accenting the production’s time theme and Lyn Baudendistel’s gorgeous costumes combine to create holiday joy.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

A Carillon Christmas : Don’t let the holiday season pass by without a visit to Carillon Historical Park. The Carillon Tree of Light is a top draw but activities within the park include train rides, train displays, a puppet show and opportunities for holiday shopping. This event ends Dec. 30.

Don’t let the holiday season pass by without a visit to Carillon Historical Park. The Carillon Tree of Light is a top draw but activities within the park include train rides, train displays, a puppet show and opportunities for holiday shopping. This event ends Dec. 30. Santa is Coming Skate : You’re encouraged to dress up as Buddy the Elf or show off your favorite holiday sweater for this “Elf”-themed skate on Friday at RiverScape MetroPark.

You’re encouraged to dress up as Buddy the Elf or show off your favorite holiday sweater for this “Elf”-themed skate on Friday at RiverScape MetroPark. Woodland Lights: Saturday is Character Night at Washington Township’s popular light display encompassing 10 acres. You’ll be able to have your picture taken with various characters as well.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

“Seasonal Shorts” at Loft Theatre : This adults-only production at the Human Race Theatre Company through Sunday features six short holiday plays by local playwrights Kelsey Celek, Chris Leyva, Marley Masterson, Aleah Vassell, Torie Wiggins and Robb Willoughby.

This adults-only production at the Human Race Theatre Company through Sunday features six short holiday plays by local playwrights Kelsey Celek, Chris Leyva, Marley Masterson, Aleah Vassell, Torie Wiggins and Robb Willoughby. Straight No Chaser : The acclaimed nine-member a cappella troupe brings their “Holiday Road” tour to the Schuster Center on Tuesday for an evening of holiday favorites.

The acclaimed nine-member a cappella troupe brings their “Holiday Road” tour to the Schuster Center on Tuesday for an evening of holiday favorites. The Taylor Party: Attention Swifties! The Brightside Music and Event Venue is the place to be Friday for an exciting dance party fully prepared to take you through all the iconic eras.

😊 Top 3 for Free

Family Holiday Film Series at The NEON : “The Year Without a Santa Claus” wraps The NEON’s Holiday Film Series Saturday at 11 a.m. The screening is free for kids 12 and under and only $2 for anyone else. Tickets are only available in-person starting 45 minutes before showtime.

: “The Year Without a Santa Claus” wraps The NEON’s Holiday Film Series Saturday at 11 a.m. The screening is free for kids 12 and under and only $2 for anyone else. Tickets are only available in-person starting 45 minutes before showtime. Holiday Sip and Shop : A variety of local vendors will participate in Saturday’s event including adventure photographer Chris Yakopcic, the Little Exchange Fine Gifts, Zuri Ali Art, Amber Rose Restaurant and Wild Bloom Glass.

: A variety of local vendors will participate in Saturday’s event including adventure photographer Chris Yakopcic, the Little Exchange Fine Gifts, Zuri Ali Art, Amber Rose Restaurant and Wild Bloom Glass. Winter solstice celebration: On the winter solstice, sunlight strikes the Northern Hemisphere at its lowest angle, resulting in the shortest day and longest night. SunWatch Village invites everyone to check out the Sunday sunrise at 7:54 a.m. and experience “an ancient astronomical alignment where the shadow of the Center Pole falls directly onto the Solstice House, symbolizing renewal and rebirth.” Free admission is from 7 a.m. to noon. Complimentary coffee and pastries will be provided.

***

The “Front Page News” photobooth is one of many fun components of the Deck the Diamond event continuing through Jan. 3 at Day Air Ballpark.

CONNECT WITH ME