Things to do | Dayton Battle of the Bands, ‘Stranger Things’ Laser Light Show and other events in the region 🎸

Mark your calendars! The sixth season of Dayton Battle of the Bands kicks off Thursday, Jan. 15 at The Brightside Music and Event Venue. The first playoff round is devoted to the Alternative/Rock category featuring Ace Slite, Cherry Yum Yum, Obscured and Socks. The remaining schedule includes: Americana/Country/Folk (Jan. 22); Hip-Hop/Rap (Jan. 29); Hard Rock/Metal/Punk (Feb. 5); Pop/Rock (Feb. 12); and Funk/Blues/Jam (Feb. 19). The finale will take place March 7.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

Enchanted Princess Ball : Your favorite Disney princesses will stop by NCR Country Club Saturday and Sunday for a special event complete with a full meal, live performances, special meet and greets, interactive activities and photo ops.

Your favorite Disney princesses will stop by NCR Country Club Saturday and Sunday for a special event complete with a full meal, live performances, special meet and greets, interactive activities and photo ops.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

Classic rock at Hobart Arena : Classic rock band tributes will take place Friday at Troy’s Hobart Arena. Thunderstruck will recreate the essence of AC/DC while Sabbath honors Black Sabbath.

Classic rock band tributes will take place Friday at Troy's Hobart Arena. Thunderstruck will recreate the essence of AC/DC while Sabbath honors Black Sabbath.

Oscar Watch! Timothée Chalamet charismatically leads this incredibly wild ride about the ambition, arrogance and aptitude of a ping-pong pro. Josh Safdie's energetic direction and a cool soundtrack are also notable within this film which is bound to receive a handful of Oscar nominations Jan. 22 including Best Actor and Best Picture to name a few.

😊 Top 3 for Free

Chocolate Meltdown : This ninth annual celebration takes place Saturday in Oxford featuring chocolate tastings with 13 area vendors, kids’ crafts, face painting, raffles and more.

Collectibles Shopping Spree Show : A variety of collectibles from dealers across the U.S. will be at The Mall at Fairfield Commons Saturday to showcase rare finds and must-have items from comics and toys to memorabilia.

Nature Hike in Springboro: This winter walk happening Sunday at E. Milo Beck Park will be led by Lynn Johnson, an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist and Springboro resident. The walk invites the community to "experience the beauty of nature as the season changes and discover how local wildlife, including plants and animals, adapt to winter in Ohio." Remember to wear walking shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. No registration is required.

