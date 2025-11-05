Things to do | Dayton Book Fair, Spooky ‘Dracula,’ Indigenous Fashion Show and other events across the region 📚

More than 300,000 items from books and records to puzzles and games can be found this weekend at the 55th annual Dayton Book Fair.

‘Disney Pixar Finding Nemo Jr.’ : Springfield Arts Council’s Youth Arts Ambassadors presents “Finding Nemo Jr.” Friday and Saturday featuring new songs and incorporating puppetry.

: Downtown Waynesville will usher in the holiday season with dining, shopping and decorative lights. Santa will stop by Sunday afternoon. Riverside Hometown Holiday: Food trucks, face painting, horse-drawn wagon rides, live entertainment and a visit from Santa will be a part of this event Saturday at Stebbins High School which particularly honors veterans.

‘Dracula’ at Loft Theatre : The Human Race Theatre Company delivers a dynamic production of Kate Hamill’s entertaining and enlightening “Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really.” The performances, direction, set, costumes and overall atmospherics contribute to an experience you lean into — not merely observe.

This charming musical comedy offers “a fast-paced series of hilarious and heartfelt vignettes about the wild, wonderful, and occasionally infuriating world of relationships.” Queens of Soul at Schuster Center: Vocalist Shayna Steele will join the Dayton Philharmonic Saturday to salute the greatest divas of R&B including Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and Tina Turner.

Deaf Festival 2025 : Wright State University will celebrate the area’s ASL community Saturday. Operated by the Deaf Community Resource Center and open to all, this event will feature various activities led by Amber, a children’s ASL entertainer, as well as workshops, magic shows and more.

Saturday and Sunday’s event in Huber Heights features 100 craft and vendor booths, homemade cabbage rolls and baked goods, bourbon and wine raffles, themed basket raffles, a 50/50 raffle and more. Veterans Day Parade and Resource Fair: Saturday’s parade at the Dayton VA Medical Center will begin at 11 a.m. featuring local veteran, military and community groups. The Resource Fair will take place in Building 305 featuring representatives from local organizations and agencies that serve veterans. Also enjoy music, food and a WWII plane flyover.

Five designers, 25 models and 12 ladies from the Native American Women Warriors will take part in the Four Winds Indigenous Fashion Show Sunday at the Dayton Arcade. The event includes an artisan faire and an immersive experience during intermission focusing on Native American traditions.

