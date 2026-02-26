Breaking: Girls basketball: Tipp reaches 1,000 wins in program history; CJ advances to district final

Things to do | DCDC celebrates Black History Month, David Bowie tribute and other events across Dayton region 🎵

By
1 minute ago
Hello, readers! As February draws to a close, this week’s newsletter spotlights a range of events from comedy and dance to animals, rock music and the visual arts.

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company proudly ‘Black By Popular Demand’

The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company's production of "Black By Popular Demand" will include "Call(ing)" by DCDC Associate Artistic Director Qarrianne Blayr. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Four works from the DCDC repertory will grace the Victoria Theatre stage Saturday and Sunday in an athletic, meaningful and poignant display of African American expression in celebration of Black History Month. Organizers are hopeful you’ll give them your time and attention.

“I’m trying to convince the Dayton community that DCDC is theirs,” said DCDC Chief Artistic and Executive Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs. “We belong to this community. I need the community to understand that and wrap their arms around us and support us. We’re proud to be a part of this community and we want you to have access to us.”

👪 Top Family Things to Do

  • Family Open Studio: The Dayton Art Institute provides a free opportunity for open-ended creativity and art making Saturday. No sign-ups necessary and drop-ins are encouraged.
  • GoatCon: This family-friendly event invites “cosplayers, gamers, artists, wrestling fans and casual nerds” to The Mall at Fairfield Commons Saturday for interactive activities, games, art and more. Activities include a goat coloring zone, face painting and a goat and human cosplay runway contest.
  • Paws and Relax: Reading and Cuddles with a Therapy Dog: The Electra C Doren Branch of the Dayton Metro Library is offering a Saturday session in which children can practice their reading skills while enjoying a visit with a therapy dog from the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

😊 Top 3 for Free

  • Cold Weather Cat Care: The Vandalia Branch of the Dayton Metro Library will present a discussion Saturday that will provide tips, courtesy of SICSA, on how to keep outdoor cats ”safe, warm and healthy when temperatures drop, including selecting and building effective winter shelters, choosing suitable bedding materials and placing shelters to maximize protection.”
  • Dayton Area Works on Paper Juried Exhibition: The 36th annual exhibition at Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering will have its closing reception Saturday. The show features two-and three-dimensional works of art on or of paper created by artists living within a 40-mile radius of Dayton.
  • Dayton Society of Artists exhibition: “A Living Legacy: The Permanent Collection of the Dayton Society of Artists” offers perspectives on an array of works collected by the organization since its founding in 1938. The exhibition continues through March 7.

***

📷PHOTOS: 2026 Adventure Summit at Wright State University

The biennial Adventure Summit, presented by Wagner Subaru and co-hosted by Wright State University and Five Rivers MetroParks, happened at Wright State University’s Student Union on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Some of the featured activities included kayaking, live music by Andy Schomburg, animal encounters, an expo, Flatland BMX demo, a bouldering competition and more. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Adventure Summit, presented by Wagner Subaru and co-hosted by Wright State University and Five Rivers MetroParks, took place Feb. 21 at Wright State University’s Student Union.

