Things to do | Deck the Diamond at Day Air Ballpark, ‘The Wiz’ at Schuster Center and other events around Dayton🌲

A new Dayton holiday tradition debuts this weekend as Deck the Diamond opens Friday at Day Air Ballpark. The enjoyment of seeing more than 1.1 million lights is a top draw along with fun activities from ornament-making and scavenger hunts to live music, train rides and a visit from Santa.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

‘Bugs Bunny at the Symphony’ : Kill the Wabbit! The Springfield Symphony Orchestra salutes Looney Tunes cartoons and classical music Saturday at the Clark State Performing Arts Center.

: Kill the Wabbit! The Springfield Symphony Orchestra salutes Looney Tunes cartoons and classical music Saturday at the Clark State Performing Arts Center. Dayton Science Festival : Boonshoft Museum of Discovery’s annual celebration returns Saturday with a celebration of STEM exhibits and programs as well as visits from STEM-related organizations.

Boonshoft Museum of Discovery’s annual celebration returns Saturday with a celebration of STEM exhibits and programs as well as visits from STEM-related organizations. Taylor Swift Laser Light Show: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery will present Taylor Swift’s biggest hits “illuminated in dazzling beams of color and motion that capture the energy and artistry of her music.” Three performances are scheduled Friday inside the Caryl D. Philips Space Theater.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

Classic Albums Live Performs Prince: Purple Rain : Prince’s iconic 1984 soundtrack, featuring “Let’s Go Crazy,” “I Would Die 4 U” and “When Doves Cry,” will be performed Saturday at the Victoria Theatre in its entirety by Classic Albums Live — note for note, cut for cut.

Prince’s iconic 1984 soundtrack, featuring “Let’s Go Crazy,” “I Would Die 4 U” and “When Doves Cry,” will be performed Saturday at the Victoria Theatre in its entirety by Classic Albums Live — note for note, cut for cut. ‘Twilight In Concert’ : Whether you’re Team Jacob or Team Edward, you’re bound to enjoy a 12-piece rock and orchestral ensemble perform the “Twilight” score as the original 2008 film plays on a big screen. This concert will take place Nov. 20 at the Victoria Theatre.

Whether you’re Team Jacob or Team Edward, you’re bound to enjoy a 12-piece rock and orchestral ensemble perform the “Twilight” score as the original 2008 film plays on a big screen. This concert will take place Nov. 20 at the Victoria Theatre. ‘The Wiz’: The vocally dynamic, roof-raising Broadway national tour of “The Wiz” at the Schuster Center absolutely takes the classic 1975 musical to church. Director Schele Williams, a Dayton native, stages an entertaining, heartfelt and hilarious journey of friendship and self-discovery rooted in the joy of Black culture (Academy Award-winning Wright State University graduate Hannah Beachler provides beautifully striking sets accented in Afrofuturism). In addition to Allen Rene Louis’ stunning vocal arrangements, outstanding solos are offered by Lyn Webber (Dorothy understudy), Alan Mingo Jr. (The Wiz), Sheherazade (Glinda), Kyla Jade (Evilene), Elijah Ahmad Lewis (Scarecrow), D. Jerome (Tinman) and Cal Mitchell (Lion). Jerome’s “What Would I Do If I Could Feel” and Sheherazade’s “Believe in Yourself” are particularly remarkable. What a show!

😊 Top 3 for Free

Harvest Festival : A cornhole tournament, homemade pies and cobblers, holiday gift baskets and a pumpkin pie eating contest are on the agenda this weekend at Hidden Valley Orchards in Lebanon.

A cornhole tournament, homemade pies and cobblers, holiday gift baskets and a pumpkin pie eating contest are on the agenda this weekend at Hidden Valley Orchards in Lebanon. National Pickle Day Food Truck Rally : The second annual National Pickle Day Festival happens Friday at Hobson Freedom Park in Fairborn. Jonathon Hamilton and Tony Gretsch offer live music.

The second annual National Pickle Day Festival happens Friday at Hobson Freedom Park in Fairborn. Jonathon Hamilton and Tony Gretsch offer live music. Snowflake Craft Bazaar: Friday and Saturday’s event at Sacred Heart Parish Center in New Carlisle features handmade arts and crafts provided by more than 60 vendors.

***

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

It’s that time again! Christ Episcopal Church is preparing to serve delicious waffles for a good cause. In addition to dine-in and carryout dining, the 95th Waffle Shop includes live music every day, a bake sale and a craft bazaar. There will also be a raffle including gift certificates for many local businesses.

CONNECT WITH ME