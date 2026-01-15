Things to do | Disney’s ‘Frozen,’ ‘Jurassic Park’ in Concert and other events around the region 🎭

Credit: Matt Silver Credit: Matt Silver

There are 130 students from across the Dayton region in Muse Machine’s production of Disney’s “Frozen,” the organization’s 41st musical happening Thursday through Sunday at the Victoria Theatre. Expect a vibrant show filled with joyful performances, beautiful costumes and rousing choreography.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

As the weather continues to slide this weekend, it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy the Riverscape MetroParks Ice Rink. Friday’s themed skate is Rock the Rink, featuring rock anthems. Sunday’s Family Skate Day will be centered around Medieval Mayhem, offering a fun, family-friendly afternoon of music, games, coloring pages, a scavenger hunt and more. Young’s Jersey Dairy Birthday Celebration: Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs is celebrating their 157th birthday Jan. 16-19 with special deals. In addition to a $1.57 discount on multiple items, anyone purchasing a kid’s meal cone, burger or cheese curds will receive a free, limited-edition anniversary mug while supplies last.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

This national touring tribute band will recreate the allure of Beatlemania in costumes, equipment and harmonies Saturday at the historic Sorg Opera House in Middletown. ‘Jurassic Park’ in Concert : Experience “Jurassic Park” Saturday at the Schuster Center as never before courtesy of the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. The 1993 film will be projected in HD with a full symphony orchestra performing John Williams’ dynamic score live to picture.

Award-winning country recording artist Alan Turner recreates the legacy of Kenny Rogers Saturday at Troy’s Arbogast Performing Arts Center. Backed by a full-band, Turner will sing such hits as “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream,” “She Believes In Me” and “We’ve Got Tonight.” Vince Carone: Appearing Friday and Saturday at Dayton Funny Bone, Carone has been seen on Tubi, Apple TV, TBS, and heard on Chicago’s Mancow in the Morning and WGN Radio. He also won the “Best of the Midwest” Competition at Gilda’s Laughfest and has headlined the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

😊 Top 3 for Free

Pet Adoption : The Humane Society of Greater Dayton invites you to meet a variety of dogs ready for adoption. The event happens Saturday at Dayton Humane and Co., a thrift store which directly benefits the organization.

Pet Adoption: The Humane Society of Greater Dayton invites you to meet a variety of dogs ready for adoption. The event happens Saturday at Dayton Humane and Co., a thrift store which directly benefits the organization.
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March: The annual march begins at 10 a.m. Monday near Drew Health Center (1323 W. Third St.) and ends at Sinclair Community College, Building 12.

'The Fire Inside' at The NEON: This free Martin Luther King Jr. Day screening of the 2024 teen boxing drama "The Fire Inside" will be followed by a discussion led by Dayton City Commissioner Darius Beckham. Tickets will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Doors open at 10:15 a.m. Complimentary food/snacks will be provided.

Five Rivers MetroParks hosted the Timeless Tales Family Skate Day Jan. 11 at the MetroParks Ice Rink.

