Things to do | Fairborn Halloween Festival, ‘Sound of Music’ at the Schuster and more events across the Dayton region 🎃

The terrific Broadway national tour of “The Sound of Music” at the Schuster Center, continuing through this weekend courtesy of Dayton Live, impresses not only in terms of strong vocals and performances but in its emphasis on love, family and forgiveness wrapped in a story of timely, unsettling relevance.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

Fairborn Halloween Festival : Live music, food and craft vendors, trivia, a costume contest, carnival rides and more will entice all ages this weekend at this year’s celebration of spooky season.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd: Dark Side Of The Moon : Hear this iconic album, purchased by more than 20 million people since its release in 1973, recreated in its entirety — note for note, cut for cut. The concert takes place Friday at the Victoria Theatre.

😊 Top 3 for Free

The Black Child Book Fair Tour : A variety of children’s authors from across the country will gather Saturday at Dayton Metro Library to share their empowering books spotlighting Black protagonists.

A parade, costume contest and raffle drawings are among the activities planned for corgi lovers at this family friendly and dog-friendly event happening Saturday in Middletown.

