Things to do | First Friday, Chocolate Festival, Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience and other events across the Dayton region 🍫

Support downtown Dayton businesses Friday by enjoying live music, street performances, dining and shopping specials and more. In particular, Pins Mechanical Co. offers Fireball Friday (get half-off Fireball Whisky) and Gretchen Durst Jacobs will open her exhibit “Resilient Convergence” at the Dana Wiley Gallery at Front Street.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

Centerville Fall Fest : Saturday’s event at Stubbs Park includes a corn maze, corn pits for sensory play, inflatables, family bingo with prizes, a petting zoo, kids crafts, balloon animals and special character experiences courtesy of Fairy Godmother Events.

Huber Heights Trunk or Treat : Sunday's event at The Rose Music Center at The Heights features more than 200 vendors along with music, dancing, costume contests, a scavenger hunt, a monster truck ride and more.

Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience: Celebrate the great outdoors Saturday and Sunday at Eastwood MetroPark with activities including climbing, cycling, fishing, paddling and ziplining.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

Charity Farrell performs Linda Ronstadt tribute concert : Dynamic vocalist Charity Farrell, a Dayton native who appeared on the FOX reality TV singing competition “I Can See Your Voice,” performs the music of Linda Ronstadt Saturday at The Brightside Music and Event Venue. Selections include “Blue Bayou,” “You’re No Good,” “It’s So Easy” and “When Will I Be Loved.”

Kings Island's Halloween Haunt : From haunted mazes to The Conjuring: Beyond Fear, Kings Island's Halloween Haunt is in full spooky swing.

La Comedia presents 'Legally Blonde: The Musical' : If you're a fan of the Reese Witherspoon film "Legally Blonde," don't miss the tuneful and touching musical version delivering fun, feel-good vibes at La Comedia Dinner Theatre. Mallory Georgia Marie's portrayal of Elle Woods is bubbly bliss.

Yellow Springs Film Festival: "Saturday Night Live" comedian Kevin Nealon, musician Matt Berninger (lead singer of the rock band The National), Oscar-winning Wright State alumna Hannah Beachler ("Black Panther") and comedian/actor Michael Ian Black (leading a reinterpretation of "The Matrix" as part of "The Novelizers" live comedy podcast) are among the many artists that will be featured in Yellow Springs this weekend for the third annual film festival.

😊 Top 3 for Free

Chocolate Festival : This family-friendly event at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds returns Saturday for its 22nd year featuring live entertainment, sports journalists, children’s activities, a bounce house, vendors, food and a variety of chocolate.

Fall Plant Swap and Shop : Enjoy an opportunity to connect with plant collectors and enthusiasts Saturday at Inspired Gardens in Springboro.

Spring Valley Potato Festival: The 48th annual festivities taking place Saturday and Sunday will offer arts and crafts, food, live entertainment and more.

***

The NEON is hosting the 20th anniversary of the Out Here Dayton Film Fest Oct. 9-12. Single tickets and festival passes are still available for this celebration of queer cinema featuring 24 films from around the world encompassing shorts, narrative features and documentaries.

