Things to do | Halloween celebrations and other events across the Dayton region 🎃

Our roundup of Halloween content ranges from family-friendly activities such as hayrides, corn mazes and library programs to fun inflatables and all things haunted.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

Dayton Train Show : The 49th annual event taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds offers one of the largest number of model railroad displays in the Midwest.

: The 49th annual event taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds offers one of the largest number of model railroad displays in the Midwest. 'Elf The Musical' : A new national touring production of this lively, tuneful musical based on the popular Will Ferrell film of the same name spreads holiday cheer Saturday at the Clark State Performing Arts Center in Springfield.

Trick-or-treat times across the Dayton region: Check out our Beggars Night guide which varies especially if you live in Warren County.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

Dayton Opera presents ‘Carmen’ : This passionate, beautifully melodic tale set in motion by a fiery woman’s attraction for two men features choreography by Irene Rodriguez, an award-winning flamenco dancer. Performances are Saturday and Sunday at the Schuster Center.

Dayton Opera presents 'Carmen' : This passionate, beautifully melodic tale set in motion by a fiery woman's attraction for two men features choreography by Irene Rodriguez, an award-winning flamenco dancer. Performances are Saturday and Sunday at the Schuster Center. Miamisburg grads open free home haunt in Moraine : Twin brothers are opening a fully immersive walk-through haunted house in Moraine Friday and Saturday featuring four scenes and actors. "It is packed from start to finish with amazing detail, character(s) and scares," David Whiller said. "It's roughly based off of 'House of 1000 Corpses.'"

Spooky Silent Disco: Groove to the music of the '70s, '80 and '90s on headphones Friday at the Dayton Arcade. This fifth annual event is also a costume party featuring a prize of $150 for the People's Choice Best Costume. Other cash prizes are also expected throughout the night.

😊 Top 3 for Free

Day of the Dead Celebration : Hispanic culture takes the spotlight Saturday at this Dayton Metro Library event honoring those who are no longer with us. In addition to creating a Community Tree of Life, there will be Catrina face painting beginning at noon, a small parade around the library starting at 2 p.m. and a closing forum featuring performances by Orgullo Mexicano and Troupe Roja.

Day of the Dead Celebration : Hispanic culture takes the spotlight Saturday at this Dayton Metro Library event honoring those who are no longer with us. In addition to creating a Community Tree of Life, there will be Catrina face painting beginning at noon, a small parade around the library starting at 2 p.m. and a closing forum featuring performances by Orgullo Mexicano and Troupe Roja. Dayton Cheese Fest : Enjoy a variety of vendors serving savory cheese dishes and other thematic items Sunday at The Brightside Music & Event Venue.

Enjoy a variety of vendors serving savory cheese dishes and other thematic items Sunday at The Brightside Music & Event Venue. ‘Quo Vadis, Aida’ at The NEON: This Oscar-nominated film about a UN translator in 1995 Bosnia will screen Nov. 6 as part of a series of events recognizing the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords. A member of the Dayton Peace Accords Anniversary Committee will introduce the film.

The Dayton Holiday Festival is one of many free holiday-themed events happening soon across the region. Check out our guide to November events that don’t charge an entrance fee.

