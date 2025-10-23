Things to do | Hauntfest, Carmel Apple Festival, Pumpkin Glow and other events across the Dayton region 🎃

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Spooky season in Dayton wouldn’t be the same without the Oregon District Hauntfest. The 39th annual event takes place Saturday with a witches theme. Enjoy live street entertainment, food trucks, DORA cocktails served from every Oregon District bar, a costume contest with cash prizes and more. You must be 21 or older to attend.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

‘Halloweentown’ at Fraze Pavilion : Fraze Pavilion kicks off its first movie night Saturday with a free screening of Disney’s “Halloweentown.” Enjoy popcorn, food and drinks from Ernie’s Concessions.

Make a Difference Day : Five Rivers MetroParks will host its annual fall service day for all ages Saturday. Register to work on 16 projects throughout Montgomery County ranging from invasive species removal to trail maintenance. Make sure you dress weather-appropriate since you'll be outdoors. Project supplies will be provided but you're encouraged to bring work gloves and a refillable water bottle. You must register online by Friday.

Trick or Treat Underground: Saturday's family-friendly event at Lewisburg Haunted Cave promises a non-scary experience underground for all ages. Guests can walk through the mile-long cave and collect candy from actors who will be in full costume. You're also encouraged to bring your own buckets for candy as well as flashlights.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

Boo & Brew Bar Crawl : Water Street District’s Halloween-themed bar crawl happens Friday starting at Local Cantina. After completing five stops, check in your passports at Pins Mechanical Co. to claim a 2025 Boo & Brew T-shirt and be entered to win prizes.

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics : Enjoy horror and Halloween-themed music by candlelight Saturday and Sunday at Dayton Masonic Center. Program includes Michael Jackson's "Thriller," Bernard Herrmann's "Prelude" from "Psycho" and Danny Elfman's "Beetlejuice" theme.

DCDC presents 'Reflections': Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, rooted in the African American experience, opens its 57th season Saturday and Sunday at the Victoria Theatre with the MLK-inspired "Promised Land" and "On the Wings of Angels," a tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen.

😊 Top 3 for Free

Carmel Apple Festival : Saturday’s festivities at Hobson Freedom Park in Fairborn will feature food trucks and vendors. Caramel apple-related goodies include caramel apple cotton candy and caramel apple sundaes. There will also be an apple toss contest, live music and a photo booth.

Fall Harvest Festival : Enjoy a pumpkin patch, a kids' activities area, a costume contest, a hayride, yard games and more Saturday at Kettering Field. Food trucks will be on site as well.

Enjoy a pumpkin patch, a kids’ activities area, a costume contest, a hayride, yard games and more Saturday at Kettering Field. Food trucks will be on site as well. Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow: Celebrate the spooky glow of Halloween Monday and Tuesday featuring hundreds of pumpkins on Grafton Hill behind the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

Check out the fun events planned next week to celebrate Halloween courtesy of Dayton Metro Library.

