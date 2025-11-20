Things to do | Holidays at Carillon Park, Christmas in Springboro and other events around the region🌲

Carillon Historical Park is one of Dayton’s most beautiful destinations throughout the year and especially during the holidays. In addition to preparing their annual A Carillon Christmas, which begins Nov. 25 and continues through Dec. 30 showcasing the dazzling Carillon Tree of Light, the park will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ringing in the Holidays. Saturday’s festivities includes a selection of special cocktails as well as a silent auction.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

Barnabe’s Buckeye Tree Lighting Ceremony : Young’s Jersey Dairy ushers in the holidays Saturday with this event featuring Santa, Barnabe, holiday treats, music and the lighting of the Buckeye tree.

: Young’s Jersey Dairy ushers in the holidays Saturday with this event featuring Santa, Barnabe, holiday treats, music and the lighting of the Buckeye tree. The Greene Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival Parade : In addition to the lighting of a 50-foot tree, Friday’s event features a live DJ, performances from local dance teams, photos with Santa and a live reindeer petting zoo.

: In addition to the lighting of a 50-foot tree, Friday’s event features a live DJ, performances from local dance teams, photos with Santa and a live reindeer petting zoo. Grinch Meet-and-Greet at Buckeye Harley-Davidson: The Grinch is stopping by Buckeye Harley-Davidson Saturday and he’ll be camera-ready. All ages are welcome. Costumes are encouraged. This event is also an opportunity to donate to Toys for Tots. New, unwrapped toys will be collected.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

‘Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now’ at Victoria Theatre : Broadway fans will enjoy Saturday’s reunion of original “Hairspray” stars Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur singing show tunes while reflecting on sisterhood and motherhood at the Victoria Theatre.

Broadway fans will enjoy Saturday’s reunion of original “Hairspray” stars Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur singing show tunes while reflecting on sisterhood and motherhood at the Victoria Theatre. Tacarra Williams at Dayton Funny Bone : Performing Friday and Saturday, Williams is a Bronx-born school teacher, plus-sized model, motivational speaker and writer who has appeared at the Apollo Theatre, Hollywood Improv, The Comedy Store, Russell Simmons’ All Def Digital and The Laugh Factory. Her Comedy Central special was produced by Kevin Hart as well.

Performing Friday and Saturday, Williams is a Bronx-born school teacher, plus-sized model, motivational speaker and writer who has appeared at the Apollo Theatre, Hollywood Improv, The Comedy Store, Russell Simmons’ All Def Digital and The Laugh Factory. Her Comedy Central special was produced by Kevin Hart as well. Woodland Lights: One of the area’s most popular holiday light displays opens for the season this weekend encompassing 10 acres and featuring a colorful four-car train.

😊 Top 3 for Free

Centerville Tree Lighting : The first 200 kids at Sunday’s tree lighting will receive a light-up holiday wand. Miami Valley Dance Academy and the Brockman Brothers will provide entertainment. Free hot chocolate and cookies will be available as well.

: The first 200 kids at Sunday’s tree lighting will receive a light-up holiday wand. Miami Valley Dance Academy and the Brockman Brothers will provide entertainment. Free hot chocolate and cookies will be available as well. Christmas in Springboro : This weekend enjoy more than 70 craft vendors, more than 30 food vendors, a Children’s Tent (with Santa), an Entertainment Tent, Warped Wing Beer Tent and many family-friendly activities.

This weekend enjoy more than 70 craft vendors, more than 30 food vendors, a Children’s Tent (with Santa), an Entertainment Tent, Warped Wing Beer Tent and many family-friendly activities. University of Dayton Jazz Band Concert: The music of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Neil Hefti, Sonny Rollins and more will be performed Monday at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts.

***

Last week marked the start of Deck the Diamond at Day Air Ballpark. “Front Page News” photos are one of the attractions at the event happening now through Jan. 3.

