Things to do | Holly Days at Dayton Arcade, Rike’s Holiday Windows and other events across Dayton region🌲

Still searching for the perfect Christmas gift? You’re bound to find something special at Holly Days, the fifth annual artisan market continuing today and Friday at the Dayton Arcade. The festivities feature more than 50 vendors, arts groups performing holiday songs, character entertainment courtesy of Fairy Godmother Events and more. The Arcade’s full-service restaurants will be open as well.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

"'TWAS, A Holiday Musical" : This children's show, taking place at Sinclair Community College through Sunday and running 45 minutes, tells the story of family pets left alone on Christmas Eve who are are visited by neighborhood animals who teach them that humans celebrate winter holidays in different ways such as Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and La Posada.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

Season's Greetings: A Holiday Cabaret : Vocalists Gina Handy and Philip Drennen, along with musicians Deron Bell, Mark Walker, Ronald Frost and Kareem Powell, return for this fifth annual, intimate, Dayton-based cabaret experience happening through Sunday at the PNC Arts Annex that celebrates the holidays with an opportunity to "mail" your song requests to Santa.

Vocalists Gina Handy and Philip Drennen, along with musicians Deron Bell, Mark Walker, Ronald Frost and Kareem Powell, return for this fifth annual, intimate, Dayton-based cabaret experience happening through Sunday at the PNC Arts Annex that celebrates the holidays with an opportunity to “mail” your song requests to Santa. Trevor Wallace: This weekend Dayton Funny Bone hosts a stand-up comedian, writer and actor with a digital thumbprint of over 2.5 billion views across his social media channels. Wallace has been featured on Comedy Central, MTV, Barstool Sports, E! News, Men’s Health, Buzzfeed and more.

😊 Top 3 for Free

Hot Chocolate Festival : Stop by Fairborn's Hobson Freedom Park Saturday for hot chocolate galore courtesy of various food trucks. Music will be provided by DJ Six. Guests can also write a letter to Santa Claus and take a photo with him.

: Stop by Fairborn’s Hobson Freedom Park Saturday for hot chocolate galore courtesy of various food trucks. Music will be provided by DJ Six. Guests can also write a letter to Santa Claus and take a photo with him. Rike’s Holiday Windows: These beloved windows have been displayed in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center for more than 20 years. Featuring animated elves, animals and other figures, the windows have been a holiday tradition for Dayton families since the elves first appeared in the windows of Rike’s Department Store in the 1940s. The windows continue through Dec. 30.

