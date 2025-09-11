Things to do | Jazz Fest, Multicultural Festival and other events across the Dayton region🎵

🎶Music: Jazz Fest at Levitt Pavilion

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Jazz is king on the Levitt Pavilion lawn Saturday as Cherry Poppin’ Daddies, Dave Greer’s Classic Jazz Stompers and alto saxophonist Ric Sexton join forces for this year’s Jazz Fest. This exciting lineup is all the proof you need to prepare to get up and dance on a beautiful summer evening in downtown Dayton.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

Hidden Valley Orchards : Hidden Valley Orchards in Lebanon will have a Fall Season kick off Friday and a Fall Craft Festival on Saturday. Hay rides, pumpkin patches and a corn maze are among the fun activities children and families can enjoy.

: Hidden Valley Orchards in Lebanon will have a Fall Season kick off Friday and a Fall Craft Festival on Saturday. Hay rides, pumpkin patches and a corn maze are among the fun activities children and families can enjoy. Great Scarecrow Festival at Grandma’s Gardens : This free festival will take place Saturday in Waynesville featuring train rides to the pumpkin patch, local food and drink vendors, shopping with seasonal vendors, décor and pumpkins, and a community scarecrow contest featuring 50 entries.

: This free festival will take place Saturday in Waynesville featuring train rides to the pumpkin patch, local food and drink vendors, shopping with seasonal vendors, décor and pumpkins, and a community scarecrow contest featuring 50 entries. RiverScape Reels presents ‘A Minecraft Movie’: RiverScape MetroPark will host a free, family-friendly outdoor movie night under the pavilion. Friday’s event will feature a screening of “A Minecraft Movie” and will also offer activities such as cornhole, giant Connect 4 and Jenga.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

Branch & Bone’s Oktoberfest : Saturday’s event at Branch & Bone Artisan Ales will feature a special Oktoberfest menu along with Branch & Bone steins and enamel pins, a beer puppeteer, photo booth and a stein hoisting competition.

Saturday’s event at Branch & Bone Artisan Ales will feature a special Oktoberfest menu along with Branch & Bone steins and enamel pins, a beer puppeteer, photo booth and a stein hoisting competition. ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ at The NEON : If you’re a fan of this popular, terrifically acted and costumed Emmy-winning drama, you can’t miss the final chapter in the lives of the Crawley family and their faithful staff entering the 1930s at a crucial turning point.

: If you’re a fan of this popular, terrifically acted and costumed Emmy-winning drama, you can’t miss the final chapter in the lives of the Crawley family and their faithful staff entering the 1930s at a crucial turning point. From Dayton with Funk at The Brightside: A celebration of Dayton’s funk roots will be celebrated Sept. 18 with local bands Luv Locz Experiment, MelinaMarie and Freakquency performing funk hits and original grooves.

😊 Top 3 for Free

Smoke, Sizzle & Sounds BBQ Festival & Contest : Enjoy live music and entertainment, food trucks and business vendors, a foam party and game truck for the kids, and a barbecue competition Saturday at Madison Park in Trotwood.

: Enjoy live music and entertainment, food trucks and business vendors, a foam party and game truck for the kids, and a barbecue competition Saturday at Madison Park in Trotwood. Multicultural Festival : An afternoon of celebration, community and cultural pride is in store Saturday at the Eichelberger Amphitheater in Huber Heights. The festivities will incorporate dance routines (including a performance from Dayton Contemporary Dance Company), food trucks and vendors, and a kids zone featuring face painting caricature drawing.

: An afternoon of celebration, community and cultural pride is in store Saturday at the Eichelberger Amphitheater in Huber Heights. The festivities will incorporate dance routines (including a performance from Dayton Contemporary Dance Company), food trucks and vendors, and a kids zone featuring face painting caricature drawing. African American Wellness Walk: The 25th annual Wellness Walk offers an opportunity to walk virtually or attend in-person at Island MetroPark. Organizers said Saturday’s event focuses on adopting healthy habits and making positive lifestyle choices that contribute to health and well-being. Research shows more than 30 percent of Black men and women are physically inactive.

***

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The 18th annual Dayton Concours d’Elegance, a gathering of historical cars and motorcycles, will happen Sunday at Carillon Historical Park. You can expect to see everything from early 1900s automobiles to ‘50s and ‘60s classics. This year, Chrysler’s 100th anniversary and the 150th birthday of Ferdinand Porsche will be celebrated.

