Things to Do | Lebanese Festival, Hops in the Hangar, Bites in the Heights and other great events across the Dayton region 🍺

🍻 Around Town: Hops in the Hangar at Middletown airport

Saturday’s sixth annual Hops in the Hangar in Middletown will offer 90 beers from 30 breweries in addition to various food trucks and vendors. An air show is also part of the fun featuring skydivers and several pilots performing aerobatics in their planes. Historic planes will be on display as well. Tickets include 15 beer tasting tickets and a souvenir tasting glass.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival : The 32nd annual Lebanese Festival is preparing a weekend filled with homemade Lebanese cuisine, baklava, beverages, music, dance, and children’s activities.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

Candlelight: A Tribute to Adele : Savor the Grammy-winning music of Adele in the glow of candlelight Saturday at the Dayton Masonic Center. The concert will feature such tunes as “Rolling in the Deep,” “Chasing Pavements,” “Someone Like You,” “Hello” and “Set Fire to the Rain.”

😊 Top 3 for Free

Levitt Pavilion concerts : Check out the rock/blues of Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band on Friday or the Celtic sounds of Dulahan on Saturday at Levitt Pavilion. Both concerts begin at 7 p.m.

⭐ ICYMI: Tattoo Fest at Dayton Convention Center

More than 125 tattoo artists and vendors will descend upon the Dayton Convention Center this weekend for Tattoo Fest Dayton. Various competitions — including the worst tattoo — and appearances from tattoo reality TV stars are on the agenda. Only those 18 and older with valid identification may get inked.

