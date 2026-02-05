Things to do | ‘Les Misérables’ at Schuster Center, Dayton Record Fair and other events across the region 🎭

Credit: Matthew Murphy Credit: Matthew Murphy

The epic pop opera warhorse that is “Les Misérables” returns to Dayton in grand, diverse and vocally stunning fashion at the Schuster Center through Sunday courtesy of Dayton Live.

Superb tenor Nick Cartell is back as redemptive ex-convict Jean Valjean whose new lease on life in 19th century France involves caring for Cosette (adorable Lillian Castner in youth and lovely Alexa Lopez in adulthood) following the death of her mother Fantine (heartbreaking Lindsay Heather Pearce bringing beautifully nostalgic depth to her poignant rendition of “I Dreamed a Dream”).

Cartell has performed Valjean more than 1,500 times and he’s the real deal, particularly interpreting the prayerful “Bring Him Home,” among the most gorgeous ballads ever written for the stage, with masterful clarity, control, passion and purpose.

In addition to a terrifically authoritative Hayden Tee as unrelenting Inspector Javert (“Stars” is a dynamic Act 1 highlight), this outstanding, timely production — bolstering the importance of loving one’s neighbor and being willing to fight for a better world — includes Peter Neureuther (an endearing, handsome Marius), Christian Mark Gibbs (one of the most magnetic, vocally gifted actors I have ever seen portray Enjolras), Kyle Adams (an emotional Grantaire) and energetic 9-year-old knockout Cree-Silver Corley (scrappy Gavroche). Glenn Alexander II conducts a fantastic orchestra as well.

YMCA Camp Kern Carnival Games in Huber Heights: Enjoy carnival fun at this free open house event for children and families happening Saturday at the YMCA at the Heights. Activities include games, prizes, coloring activities, decorations and Camp Kern snacks. No registration required.

Jay Leno performs in Troy : The legendary comedian and Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show host performs tonight at Troy’s Hobart Arena. Expect him to not only discuss current events but his affinity for cars. Leno currently hosts his “Jay Leno’s Garage” show on YouTube.

Dayton Opera presents a double feature Friday and Saturday at the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts. “The Cook-Off,” written by Grammy-nominated composer Shawn E. Okpebholo and Pulitzer Prize and Grammy-winning librettist Mark Campbell, is a new comic opera set during a televised cooking competition. “Bon Appétit” spotlights Julia Child as she prepares her signature chocolate cake. The Naked Magicians at Victoria Theatre: This Australian-based duo performing Saturday specializes in “world-class magic and non-stop laughs while wearing nothing but a top hat and a smile.” They have also been featured on “America’s Got Talent” and “Entertainment Tonight” and appeared in London’s West End and Las Vegas.

Dayton Record Fair : The annual Dayton Record Fair happens Sunday at Eudora Brewing Company in Kettering. Co-sponsored by local record stores Skeleton Dust Records, Omega Music, Blind Rage Records, Catacomb Records and Resignation Records, the event features thousands of new and used records, CDs, cassettes and memorabilia. Free admission from noon through 5 p.m.

Ride or Die Date Night : Buckeye Harley-Davidson is hosting this event Saturday for singles and couples. In addition to speed dating and competitive dating games, there will be prizes and raffles. Free food and drinks are also a part of the fun. No tickets required.

Buckeye Harley-Davidson is hosting this event Saturday for singles and couples. In addition to speed dating and competitive dating games, there will be prizes and raffles. Free food and drinks are also a part of the fun. No tickets required. Stained Glass Series with Gem Project Dayton: Learn how to create a mosaic window with stained glass Saturday at the Southeast Branch of the Dayton Metro Library. You’re invited to decorate a piece of glass to add to their very own branch mosaic. All skill levels welcome.

The 26th annual Ohayocon, the largest anime convention in the Midwest, happened Jan. 30-Feb. 1 at the Dayton Convention Center.

