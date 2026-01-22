Things to do | Night of Symphonic Rock, Greene County Home Show and other events across Dayton region 🎸

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

A six-piece band of rock veterans backed by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will deliver hits by Led Zeppelin, Journey, Joan Jett, Kansas, Pat Benatar and more Saturday at the Schuster Center. Selections include “Stairway to Heaven,” “Freebird,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock and Roll All Night” and “Dream On.”

👪 Top Family Things to Do

‘A Minecraft Movie’ screening in Springboro : A free screening of the 2025 film will take place Saturday at the Springboro Performing Arts Center. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime and will close when theater is full or movie starts. No ticket required. Concessions will be available.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

‘Clue’ 40th Anniversary Interactive Movie Mystery Party : “I am your singing telegram!” If you know that line from “Clue” you’ll feel right at home Sunday at this interactive party at The Brightside. You’re also encouraged to dress up as your favorite character from the iconic film.

This nighttime hiking event happening Friday will explore how humans have used light over time. Hot chocolate will be provided but you’ll need to bring your own thermos. Be sure to dress for the weather as well. Southern Ohio Brewing Winter Fest: Enjoy beer, sausages, fire pits and live music Saturday in Beavercreek. Schmidt’s Sausage Truck is expected to arrive around 3 p.m. and Ryan Arnold will perform in the taproom from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

😊 Top 3 for Free

Annual Community Supported Agriculture Fair : Learn how you can start buying local and eating healthy by signing up for a box of seasonal, fresh produce this coming growing season. Happening Sunday at 2nd Street Market, this program is free for all ages. No registration is required.

: Looking to spruce up your home? Stop by the Greene County Expo Center this weekend for hands-on demonstrations, exclusive offers, giveaways and expert advice from top contractors, designers and remodelers. Seed Swap: The Bellbrook Sugarcreek Seed Swap is a family-friendly event happening Saturday that includes complementary refreshments, activities for children and a short informational presentation. You do not need to bring seeds to attend.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Dayton’s annual MLK Day Memorial March happened Jan. 19. The march started at the Drew Health Center and continued through the Wright Dunbar District before ending at Sinclair Community College.

