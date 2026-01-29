Things to do | Ohayocon, ‘The Princess Bride’ movie party and other events across Dayton region 🎬

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Ohayocon, one of the Midwest’s largest anime, gaming and pop culture conventions, will return to the Dayton Convention Center this weekend. In addition to signature events such as Cosplay Expo, Foam Sword Fighting, Gaming and Ohayocon Fantasy Ball, Ohayocon will feature enhanced theater experiences including a guest D&D game. There will also be special 18 and older events and panels, including a comedy show and roast.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

MetroParks Ice Rink Heroes Assembled Skate : RiverScape MetroParks Ice Rink’s themed skate Friday will feature superhero-inspired tunes.

Do you have a youngster in your family who loves elephants? If so, consider taking them to this show happening Sunday at the Victoria Theatre intended for ages 10 and older. Bob Poole, an Emmy-winning filmmaker raised in Kenya, will discuss his exciting career up close with an assortment of intelligent elephants in Africa and Asia.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny Laser Light Shows : The pop sounds of Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny will accent laser light shows happening Friday at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery. The Boonshoft will offer signature cocktails and mocktails, including a special Super Bowl–themed drink. Alcoholic beverages are available for guests 21 and over, with non-alcoholic options offered for all ages.

Friday marks the grand opening of Mikey's Late Night Slice, the latest addition to Dayton's Water Street District. The restaurant has a full bar with craft drafts and cocktails, the Saucy Bar, where guests can customize their slices, and Mikey's first Slushie Bar.

In addition to two works by Dmitri Shostakovich, this Dayton Philharmonic concert happening Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center will feature Japanese composer Yasushi Akutagawa's "Prima Sinfonia. "This concert is sort of an autobiographical concert," said Dayton Philharmonic Music Director Keitaro Harada. "We're doing a Japanese symphony and a Russian symphony, and because of my training in Russia this concert is like seeing the DNA of my musical training."

'The Princess Bride' Movie Party: Music, food and trivia combine Sunday at The Brightside in celebration of the 1987 comedy "The Princess Bride," a timely tribute considering the recent death of its legendary director Rob Reiner. You're encouraged to dress as your favorite prince or princess or try the As You Wish, a themed drink with vodka, peach schnapps, lime juice and Sprite.

😊 Top 3 for Free

Arcade Commons : This community-focused event happening Saturday at the Dayton Arcade incorporates art, wellness and local retail, including a variety of pop-up vendors.

Loose Ends Brewing in Centerville will host this Saturday event offering rare and common plants for sale in addition to plant bingo, raffles and more.

Beavercreek's Russ Nature Reserve hosts this evening hike happening Sunday under a full moon. Well-behaved dogs are encouraged to attend with their owners. Water is also encouraged. Registration is not required.

Take a look at photos from the Jan. 24 grand opening of 5 Frenchies Old North Dayton Bakery, located on 700 Troy St. in the former space of Evans Bakery and Baker Benji’s.

