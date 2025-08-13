Things to Do | Porchfest, Sweet Corn Festival, African American Cultural Festival and other great events across the Dayton region 🎵

🎶 Music: 56 bands will perform at Dayton Porchfest this weekend

Credit: Chris West Credit: Chris West

Porchfest will deliver folk, jazz, R&B, rock and more Saturday in the historic St. Anne’s St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood. More than 50 acts will appear and more than 40 percent are new to the festival.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival : More than 150 local food and craft vendors are expected to participate this weekend. Activities include a corn-eating contest, live entertainment, inflatables, face painting, miniature train rides and more.

: More than 150 local food and craft vendors are expected to participate this weekend. Activities include a corn-eating contest, live entertainment, inflatables, face painting, miniature train rides and more. Boomerfest at St. Leonard: This ninth annual community festival, happening Saturday in Centerville and celebrating the Baby Boomer era, will feature live entertainment (including Alexis Gomez of “American Idol”), local craft beers and cocktails, food trucks and a kids area.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

Moonlight Bike Ride : Join the Trail Sentinels of the Greene County Parks and Trails on Saturday for a two-hour moonlight ride along the trails. Night rides are free and leave Xenia Station at 7 p.m.

Join the Trail Sentinels of the Greene County Parks and Trails on Saturday for a two-hour moonlight ride along the trails. Night rides are free and leave Xenia Station at 7 p.m. Porchfest Afterparty: After you’ve spent Saturday afternoon savoring the diversity of Porchfest, keep the good vibes going by heading downtown to Levitt Pavilion for a free concert headlined by country, blues and roots singer/songwriter Eileen Jewell.

😊 Top Three for Free

Dayton African American Cultural Festival : Explore the vastness of the African American experience this weekend at Island MetroPark through topics like health, food security and the arts.

: Explore the vastness of the African American experience this weekend at Island MetroPark through topics like health, food security and the arts. ‘Corner Store’ pitch and ‘Almost Famous’ at The NEON : Ian Mullen, former employee at The NEON movie theater in downtown Dayton, is making a coming-of-age film about his experiences there. His pitch on Aug. 20 will be followed by a free screening of “Almost Famous,” another coming-of-age film, memorably accented by Kate Hudson’s Oscar-nominated portrayal of Penny Lane.

: Ian Mullen, former employee at The NEON movie theater in downtown Dayton, is making a coming-of-age film about his experiences there. His pitch on Aug. 20 will be followed by a free screening of “Almost Famous,” another coming-of-age film, memorably accented by Kate Hudson’s Oscar-nominated portrayal of Penny Lane. Art for All Day at Dayton Art Institute: If you haven’t explored the DAI in a while, now’s your chance. The museum will offer free admission to all guests, including special and focus collections, Aug. 17 and 24.

***

⭐ ICYMI: Indigenous Fashion Show in Dayton this fall to fill void

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Mark your calendars! Four Winds Indigenous Fashion Show, happening Nov. 9 at the Dayton Arcade, will feature five designers, 25 models and 12 ladies from the Native American Women Warriors.

CONNECT WITH ME

Thanks for taking the time to read this newsletter. I encourage you to keep in touch. Share story tips or feedback about this newsletter by emailing me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.