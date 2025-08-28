Things to Do | Renaissance Festival, Reggae Fest and other great events across the Dayton region 🎵

⭐ Around Town: Ohio Renaissance Festival back with new show and food offerings

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The 36th annual Ohio Renaissance Festival kicks off this weekend near Harveysburg featuring more than 100 vendors ready to sell a variety of items from swords and cloaks to hats and jewelry. Don’t forget to check out the jousting matches and stop by the new Veggie Shack. The festival runs through Oct. 26.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

Young’s Jersey Dairy’s Labor Day Family Value Weekend : Young’s is offering a special Family Value wristband to enjoy miniature golf, batting cages, the Cowvin’s Corny Maze and more this weekend. Each wristband is good for all day fun on the date purchased. Cost is $22.50 (ages 12 & over)and $16.50 (ages 11 & under).

: Young’s is offering a special Family Value wristband to enjoy miniature golf, batting cages, the Cowvin’s Corny Maze and more this weekend. Each wristband is good for all day fun on the date purchased. Cost is $22.50 (ages 12 & over)and $16.50 (ages 11 & under). The Fair at New Boston: Explore Ohio’s early pioneers circa 1780 to 1810. This family-friendly throwback taking place Saturday and Sunday in Springfield includes music, entertainment, food, juried artisans, craftspeople, a daily parade and a Native American Village. There will also be two presentations each day of a one-woman show with assistance of children and audience participation addressing how Shakespeare was an important part of entertainment on Ohio’s frontier.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

’jaws’ at Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre : One of the most iconic summer blockbusters in film history, celebrating its 50th anniversary, will jolt, startle and terrify Friday and Saturday. If you’ve never seen “Jaws” on the big screen, here’s your opportunity to get cozy and hold on tight.

One of the most iconic summer blockbusters in film history, celebrating its 50th anniversary, will jolt, startle and terrify Friday and Saturday. If you’ve never seen “Jaws” on the big screen, here’s your opportunity to get cozy and hold on tight. ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ at La Comedia Dinner Theatre and ‘A Raisin in the Sun’ at Dayton Theatre Guild: If you’re in the mood for an evening offering lots of laughs and a hearty meal, consider La Comedia’s British farce “The Play That Goes Wrong” about a show and a set fueled by mayhem. On the other end of the emotional spectrum is Dayton Theatre Guild’s outstanding “A Raisin in the Sun,” a powerful drama about the Black experience and the pursuit of the American Dream that’s just as relevant today as when it debuted on Broadway 66 years ago.

😊 Top 3 for Free

Reggae Fest : Luv Locz Experiment, Roots Society and Etana will bring soulful, spirited reggae grooves Saturday at Levitt Pavilion.

: Luv Locz Experiment, Roots Society and Etana will bring soulful, spirited reggae grooves Saturday at Levitt Pavilion. AlterFest : Local bands, face painting, rides, food, Irish dancers and more will be a part of the annual festivities at Alter High School in Kettering.

: Local bands, face painting, rides, food, Irish dancers and more will be a part of the annual festivities at Alter High School in Kettering. ’70s and ‘80s Rock Night with Cassette Junkies: RiverScape Metro Park will host its final Summer Music Series concert Friday as Cassette Junkies perform classic arena rock and hit covers of the late ’70s and ’80s. This weekend also marks the final chance of the season to enjoy the Interactive Fountain and Five Rivers Fountain of Lights.

***

👻ICYMI: What’s with Kings Island’s mysterious teaser video?

Credit: Contributed photo Credit: Contributed photo

Kings Island recently released a teaser video on social media about what might replace Boo Blasters on Boo Hill. Speculation persists that the amusement park could bring back its Phantom Theater attraction from the ‘90s but more is expected to be revealed today. Stay tuned.

CONNECT WITH ME

Thanks for taking the time to read this newsletter. I encourage you to keep in touch. Share story tips or feedback about this newsletter by emailing me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.