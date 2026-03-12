Things to do | St. Patrick’s Day festivities and other events across Dayton region ☘️

You don’t have to wait until Tuesday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Whether you’re in search of beer, bingo or a fish fry, the fun begins this weekend at various spots across the region so take a look at our roundup and get the party started.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

Columbus Zoo Animal Experience : The Columbus Zoo comes to the Piqua Center Saturday. Zoo representatives will bring four or five animals and reptiles for an interactive and educational presentation families can enjoy.

Daytime Laser Shows at Boonshoft : Laser shows at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery are now available in the daytime with new kid-friendly themes designed especially for families. Each show runs approximately 30 minutes and is available as a $5 add-on to regular museum admission. This weekend's shows salute Taylor Swift (Friday) and Movie Magic (Saturday).

'Smurfs' in Springboro: The city of Springboro invites families to enjoy screenings of "Smurfs" Saturday at the Springboro Performing Arts Center. Show times are noon and 2 p.m. No tickets required. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime and will close when the theater is full or at the start of the movie. There will also be activities and drawings. Concessions will be available as well.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

‘Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban’ In Concert : The third installment of the iconic tale will be accompanied by the music of a live symphony orchestra Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center.

'The Price is Right Live' : Come on down! The stage version of the popular game show returns Sunday to the Schuster Center. Contestants will be chosen at random to play classic games such as Plinko and Cliffhangers with the chance to spin The Big Wheel and win a fabulous Showcase.

Uptown: A Celebration Of Motown & Soul: Looking for something to do tonight? Consider hearing an R&B ensemble blend contemporary radio hits and classic Motown music at the Victoria Theatre.

😊 Top 3 for Free

The Big Hoopla annual STEM Challenge : Enjoy a basketball “hot shot” and education contest, fun STEM demonstrations, award-winning science shows by Mister C and Eric Energy and more Sunday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. This NCAA First Four-related event is open to students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

'Freddy vs. Jason' in Englewood : The Gem City Horror Film Fest celebrates Friday the 13th by bridging the worlds of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and "Friday the 13th" with a screening of "Freddy vs. Jason" at the Englewood Cinema.

Maple Syrup Festival: The 59th annual festivities at Hueston Woods State Park conclude Saturday and Sunday with opportunities to enjoy hiking and learn maple syrup production. Food, beverages and maple syrup will also be available for purchase.

