Things to do | Valentine’s Day activities and other events across the Dayton region 💘

If you’re still looking to make a reservation for Valentine’s Day, be sure to check out our list of local restaurants ready to serve a romantic dinner.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

MetroParks Ice Rink Heroes Unite Family Skate Day : Sunday’s skate at RiverScape MetroPark will feature family-friendly hits as well as opportunities to craft your own superhero. Also, the first 100 kids will receive a free superhero cape and mask to take home with them. The MetroParks Animal Ambassadors will also join the fun with some live furry friends for kids to meet.

TechFest: Ohio's premiere STEM event happening Friday and Saturday at Sinclair Community College features more than 90 exhibitors and presenters. Enjoy various presentations and breakout sessions designed to inspire students, teachers and parents.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

Boonshoft Museum’s Valentine’s Under the Stars : Enjoy an evening of science and stories with a touch of romance Friday and Saturday. This Valentine’s and Galentine’s after-hours experience includes admission for two to your selected showtime (shows will run in the planetarium), access to all Boonshoft Museum exhibits and the Eco Eatery café, one drink ticket (alcoholic or non-alcoholic option), a complimentary treat box and a fresh rose for each guest.

Comedian Jeff Allen performs in Miamisburg : Jeff Allen will perform his special brand of clean comedy about marriage and family Friday at Miamisburg's SouthBrook Christian Church.

Galentine's Day at Black Box Improv : This annual Galentine's event happening Friday features an all-female-identifying cast "taking audience suggestions and performing in celebration of female friendships everywhere."

'Murder on the Orient Express' in Springboro: La Comedia Dinner Theatre's enjoyable production of Agatha Christie's classic mystery continues through Sunday. A superbly precise and authoritatively cool David Shough leads a strong cast as Detective Poirot.

😊 Top 3 for Free

Dayton Metro Library hosts Dayton Funk Legacy : This event happening Friday at the Dayton Metro Library is presented by the Muse Machine. The performance incorporates storytelling, live music and audience participation in an exploration of “iconic Dayton funk songs, influential artists and the ‘Four Funky Fundamentals’ of groove, imagination, identity and futurism.”

'Ordinary Lives' at Dayton International Peace Museum : Palestinian life is chronicled in this thought-provoking exhibition. "Through Mona Gazala's photographs and George Harb's family archive, the exhibition centers joy, memory and dignity — affirming an unbroken Palestinian presence across generations."

'The Thanksgiving Play' in Springfield: Wittenberg University presents Larissa FastHorse's comedy through Sunday. Staged by New York guest director Tracey Conyer Lee, the play examines the mayhem that occurs when "a troupe of terminally woke teaching artists scrambles to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month."

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Jurassic Quest provided family-friendly fun Feb. 6-8 at the Dayton Convention Center.

