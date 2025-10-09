Things to do | Yellow Springs Street Fair, Ohio Sauerkraut Festival and other events around the Dayton region 😊

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The biannual Yellow Springs Street Fair returns Saturday with more than 250 vendors, food trucks, live music, a beer garden, kids zone and more. Be sure to check out our list of other notable events happening around the region such as pumpkin celebrations in Dayton, Fairborn and Lebanon.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

‘Black Panther’ at RiverScape MetroPark : The 2018 Academy Award-winning blockbuster “Black Panther” will be screened for free Saturday as part of the RiverScape Reels series. Families are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets and pillows.

'Ghostbusters' Weekend in Miamisburg : Miamisburg's Plaza Theatre will host its fifth annual Ghostbusters Weekend, presented by The Real Ohio Ghostbusters and The Cincinnati Ghostbusters, Saturday and Sunday. Pre-screening raffles and a "Ghostbusters"-themed car show featuring costumed members of The Cincinnati Ghostbusters accent the fun.

Trunk or Treat in Dayton: Presented Saturday by the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services, this fifth annual community event invites everyone to dress up in their favorite costumes and collect Halloween treats from a variety of decorated cars. Ritter's Frozen Custard will be offered free of charge.

💖 Top Date Night Picks

Black Violin : Grammy-nominated duo Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus return to Dayton Friday for another impressive evening of classical music merged with hip-hop. They are truly dynamic!

'Giselle' : Dayton Ballet's first-ever performance of "Giselle" happens this weekend at the Victoria Theatre. Savor the haunting elegance within this ballet of love, betrayal, madness and forgiveness that has inspired modern works such as "Black Swan" and "Corpse Bride."

Not Dead Yet! John Cleese And The Holy Grail At 50: Celebrate the 50th anniversary of "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" with this special screening Saturday followed by a conversation and audience Q&A with legendary Monty Python co-founder John Cleese.

😊 Top 3 for Free

Enon Apple Butter Festival : The 45th annual festivities taking place Saturday and Sunday offers food, crafts and gifts, apple butter demonstrations, live entertainment and more.

Ohio Sauerkraut Festival : More than 400 craft vendors will participate in the 55th annual event Saturday and Sunday along with food vendors sponsored by local non-profit organizations.

More than 400 craft vendors will participate in the 55th annual event Saturday and Sunday along with food vendors sponsored by local non-profit organizations. Vandalia Fall Fest: Enjoy live music, food trucks, a pumpkin patch, vendors, pumpkin painting and more Saturday.

Check out our list of fun Halloween-themed events the entire family (and canines) can enjoy.

