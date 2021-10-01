dayton-daily-news logo
X

Crash closes I-70 west near state Route 503 in Preble County

ajc.com

Local Traffic
By Kristen Spicker
21 minutes ago

A Friday morning crash in Preble County closed I-70 west shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The crash was reported half a mile past state Route 503, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The state Route 503 ramp to I-70 west is also closed.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash. We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
Superload making its way on U.S. 127 in Butler, Preble counties to...
2
Jackknifed semi partially blocks I-75 north in Dayton, backs up traffic
3
Injuries reported after motorcycle crashes on I-75 south in Dayton
4
U.S. 40 ramps near Dayton airport close today for construction
5
Water service work to close East Fifth Street in Oregon District...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top