Crash closes I-70 west near state Route 503 in Preble County

A Friday morning crash in Preble County closed I-70 west shortly before 9:30 a.m.
The crash was reported half a mile past state Route 503, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The state Route 503 ramp to I-70 west is also closed.
It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash. We will update this story as more information is available.
