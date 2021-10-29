dayton-daily-news logo
Early morning crash closes I-75 north near state Route 4 in Dayton

I-75 north was closed following a crash near state Route 4 in Dayton Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Photo courtesy Ohio Department of Transportation.
By Kristen Spicker
11 minutes ago

A crash closed I-75 north near state Route in Dayton early Friday morning.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.

