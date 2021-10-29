Early morning crash closes I-75 north near state Route 4 in Dayton

A crash closed I-75 north near state Route in Dayton early Friday morning.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY: I-75 North CLOSED at SR-4/Keowee St (MM: 54.3), due to a crash. Use alternate route and check https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD for updates. pic.twitter.com/hJyG45M1Jg— Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) October 29, 2021
It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.
