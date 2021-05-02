Traffic alert: I-70 westbound closed near US 68 due to semi crash

A crash involving a semitrailer has closed westbound I-70 near U.S. 68, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.
No injuries have been reported in the crash and crews are on scene working to clear the roads, dispatchers said. Both westbound lanes are closed and the left lane of eastbound I-70 is restricted. Dispatchers did not have word on when the area would reopen.
Reopening the highway could take extra time due to construction in the area, dispatchers said.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown.