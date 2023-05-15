A chance of rain this morning but mostly cloudy today

Today begins off with a chance of rain showers before 8 a.m., before gradually diminishing and turning into a mostly cloudy day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs will be near 75 degrees as well.
Overnight, conditions will be mostly cloudy and quiet with a low around 55 degrees.
On Tuesday, expect a chance of rain showers between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. before turning into a partly sunny day. A high of 76 degrees is expected, too.
Tuesday night brings a partly cloudy horizon, with a low of 49 degrees.
Dry conditions return Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky and warm temperatures. The high will be near 71 degrees and the overnight low will fall around 45 degrees.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear but chilly.
A high of 77 degrees and a sunny sky strikes Thursday with continued warm temps. Precipitation may be possible overnight, but otherwise will be mostly cloudy and moderate.
The low will fall around 56 degrees.
Rain showers may persist into Friday.
