Breezy, freezing today with isolated snow in afternoon

Weather
By
47 minutes ago

Today will be cloudy, breezy and freezing cold, with highs around 32 degrees and isolated snow showers in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

With the wind, though, it will feel like it is in the upper teens or lower 20s during the day.

Isolated snow showers will continue until around 9 p.m. before tapering off. Lows will be around 23 degrees, though light winds will make it feel like the mid-teens outside.

On Sunday, clouds will gradually clear during the day, and highs will again be around 32 degrees.

Clouds will increase again overnight as temperatures fall to around 21 degrees.

Monday will be partly sunny and slightly warmer with highs around 35 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with a low around 26 degrees.

