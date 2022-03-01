Breezy, warm today; Chance of rain tomorrow night

It will be mostly cloudy, breezy and warm today, with a high around 56 degrees and gusty winds in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Clouds will decrease some overnight, though it will still be mostly cloudy as temperatures fall to around 33 degrees.
Skies will clear further on Wednesday for mostly sunny skies. Highs will be warm again, up around 58 degrees.
However, clouds will pick back up Wednesday night as a strong cold front moves through, bringing a slight chance for some rain after midnight, possibly mixing with snow before dawn on Thursday.
Thursday will be partly sunny and colder, with highs around 41 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with lows around 28 degrees.
