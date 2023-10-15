Breezy with a chance of rain this morning, mostly cloudy today

Breezy conditions are expected through the rest of the weekend into early next week with drier weather and temperatures near seasonal normals occurring by midweek, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today has a chance of rain between 11 a.m. and noon with skies mostly cloudy throughout the day. Highs will be near 58 degrees, while lows will fall around 44 degrees tonight.

Temperatures will struggle to climb into the mid-50s by the afternoon as scattered rain showers, cloud cover and persistent northerly flow occur, the NWS said.

It will also be mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of rain possible later on. The best chance for light rain is during the evening and overnight hours as well, the NWS said.

Monday brings mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain showers yet again, followed by a mostly cloudy overnight. Highs will be in the mid-50s, while lows will be near 44 degrees Monday night.

A mostly sunny day is set for Tuesday with a high of 61 degrees. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and dry with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 65 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy overnight with a low of 47 degrees