Cloudy, cool today; Showers, thunderstorms to arrive late tonight

Today will be cloudy and cool before rain and a chance for a few thunderstorms starts this evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The rain is expected to continue through the night, then drop to a chance of showers shortly before dawn on Thursday.
Highs will be around 47 degrees during the day, and only dip a few degrees overnight to a low around 43 degrees.
Thursday will be blustery, with sustained winds as high as 22 mph in the afternoon and gusts as high as 34 mph. There will be a chance of rain throughout the day that will trail off around nightfall.
Temperatures will be warm, with a high around 60 degrees.
The winds will continue overnight, though gradually lessening, as temperatures drop to around 33 degrees.
Friday will be cloudy, breezy and cold, with highs around 36 degrees. Overnight, clouds will gradually decrease for partly cloudy skies after midnight as temperatures dip to around 29 degrees.
